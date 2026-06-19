Japan – Hitachi Energy reveals AxoniQ: game-changing option for the next period of transmission grids

Hitachi Energy reveals AxoniQ: game-changing service for the next period of transmission grids

– AxoniQ takes conventional HVDC systems to the next level, supporting effective and scalable multi-terminal DC grids for the next action in possession and financial investment optimization

– Pioneering portfolio of 3 services based upon sophisticated power electronic devices and control, guaranteeing connection, controllability, and defense

– Designed to drive the electrification age with durable and versatile power transmission

LONDON, June 12, 2026- (JCN Newswire)-Hitachi Energy, an international leader in electrification, today revealed the launch of AxoniQ ™, its thorough portfolio of options for multi-terminal direct existing(MTDC)systems. As worldwide electrical power need speeds up, MTDC systems are ending up being important to making sure a safe and secure, budget-friendly, and sustainable power grid.

As renewable resource implementation speeds up and power systems end up being significantly interconnected, MTDC systems assist handle blockage and enhance strength by permitting vibrant power circulation in between numerous terminals and throughout various energy markets, while supporting quicker preparation, procurement, and execution of grid jobs. By linking numerous source of power and need points, MTDC grids allow electrical energy to be directed where it is required most.

ENTSO E’s Offshore Network Development Plans 2024 report * 1 highlights that by 2040, Europe is moving into a huge scale-up stage of overseas renewables, which needs significant transmission growth and early hybrid grids. Grids established with MTDC systems can enhance bandwidth approximately almost threefold in a 2040 situation.

* 1 Offshore Network Development Plans European overseas network transmission facilities requires

Attaining the very same capability and dependability without these services would need significant capital expense. Optimized possessions not just equate into less converter stations, however likewise into less power cable televisions and lines and a decreased usage of land and products, underpinning a more sustainable energy system for the advantage of both society and the environment.

Marking a considerable action towards higher interoperability, the launch of AxoniQ comes as federal governments and grid operators around the world speed up financial investments in transmission facilities towards a totally energized world to incorporate renewable resource at scale, enhance cross-border affiliations, and enhance energy security.

The AxoniQ portfolio integrates innovative power electronic devices and control innovations. It consists of:

AxoniQ Protect: An ingenious option that can disrupt a DC fault in less than 3 milliseconds, it uses quickly and efficient defense at approximately 525 kilovolts (kV). It makes it possible for selective fault seclusion by detaching just the impacted area of the DC grid, while the remainder of the system continues operating. This constant, proactive security makes it possible for exceptionally low losses and the optimum mix of efficiency, performance, and dependability throughout the whole lifecycle.

AxoniQ Connect: A modular DC changing station that makes it possible for the connection of brand-new terminals and structures the grid into a number of security zones, developing workable subsystems. AxoniQ Connect makes sure trusted service connection, streamlines upkeep, and supports cost-effective scalability.

AxoniQ Control: An innovative control system developed with interoperability in mind that keeps voltage stability and power balance, enhanced power circulation, and versatile, market-driven energy exchange. AxoniQ Control addresses blockage and makes it possible for fast reconfigurations in case of disruptions.

Together, the AxoniQ suite of advanced power electronic devices services allows the re-routing of power in genuine time, fast fault seclusion, and keeping connection of power supply while lessening the influence on the broader grid and preventing the threat of pricey power disturbances. Engineered for interoperability by style, AxoniQ will continue to progress to allow a sustainable growth of direct existing (DC) grids in the years ahead.

“Electricity networks are ending up being significantly intricate as sustainable generation grows and need patterns progress. AxoniQ represents a turning point in the advancement of DC grids, making it possible for the next generation of HVDC systems, assisting grid operators incorporate sustainable power more dependably and economically while enhancing grid durability and transmission effectiveness,” stated Niklas Persson, CEO, Grid Integration Business Unit at Hitachi Energy. “Hitachi Energy is pioneering the brand-new innovation required today and assisting guarantee future success.”

The AxoniQ household becomes part of Hitachi Energy’s Grid-enSure ®, a totally incorporated option portfolio to support power systems by enhancing transmission, handling frequency variations and system voltage and attending to capability restraints. AxoniQ takes its name from axons, the part of an afferent neuron (nerve cell) that brings electrical signals far from the cell body to other nerve cells, muscles or glands, successfully working as the body’s electrical system. Like axons, AxoniQ brings power to life throughout the grid– wisely and efficiently sending electrical power in between several sources and need points, functioning as the important connection that allows amore responsive, durable, and interconnected energy system.

AxoniQ has actually been investigated and established by Hitachi Energy for more than a years, and its advantages are shown through the business’s operate in collaboration with TSOs and primary market gamers with the goal of making future HVDC systems equally suitable and interoperable by style.

About Hitachi Energy

Hitachi Energy is a worldwide leader in electrification, powering the electrical power period to satisfy the energy needs these days, and the next 25 years. As the energy arm of Hitachi Group, over 3 billion individuals depend upon our pioneering, objective vital innovations to power their lives. With over a century of development, we are dealing with the most immediate energy obstacle of our time: driving the advancement of the world’s energy system to guarantee plentiful, safe and secure, budget-friendly, and sustainable power for today’s generation and the next. With an unequaled set up base in over 140 nations, we are the grid community partner throughout the energy, market, information center, and transport sectors. Headquartered in Switzerland, we use over 56,000 individuals in 60 nations and create incomes of around $20 billion USD.

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About Hitachi, Ltd.

Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that unites IT, OT (Operational Technology) and items, Hitachi intends to be an international leader in constantly changing social facilities through digital, adding to a balanced society where the environment, health and wellbeing, and financial development remain in balance. Hitachi runs around the world throughout 4 sectors– Digital Systems & & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries– in addition to a Strategic SIB Business Unit concentrated on brand-new development locations. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi develops worth by integrating information, innovation and domain understanding to fix client and social difficulties. Earnings for FY2025 (ended March 31, 2026) amounted to 10,586.7 billion yen, with 606 combined subsidiaries and roughly 290,000 staff members worldwide. Visit us at www.hitachi.com.

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