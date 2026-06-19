ITC Launches Ultra Mintz, Redefining Everyday Freshness with a Premium Sugar-Free Mint Experience

The launch reflects ITC’s focus on consumer-led innovation amid growing demand for premium on the go freshness solutions

ITC Ltd. has announced the launch of Ultra Mintz, a premium, sugar-free mint offering that strengthens its presence in the confectionery category. Developed to cater to evolving consumer preferences for sophisticated, on-the-go refreshment, Ultra Mintz delivers a refined and lasting mint experience through a combination of elevated taste and contemporary design.

Speaking about the launch, Subash Balar, Vice President and Business Head – Chocolates, Coffee and Confectionery & NCD, Foods Division, ITC Ltd, said, ” We are witnessing growing demand for premium adult confectionery that combine convenience, quality, and great product experience. Ultra Mintz has been developed to address this opportunity, bringing together world-class quality mints in a pocketable format to deliver a refined and elevated experience. The launch reflects our commitment to expanding into high-growth segments and creating innovative products that resonate with evolving consumer lifestyles.”

Available in two variants: Strong Peppermint and Sensational Strawberry, Ultra Mintz combines bold, refreshing flavours and a tin that feels subtle, suave and sophisticated. Whether it is a moment between meetings, after a meal, or while on the move, the product offers a convenient way to stay refreshed and confident throughout the day.

Priced at Rs. 150, Ultra Mintz is currently available across leading quick-commerce platforms and select retail stores.