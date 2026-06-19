Fintech company Aleta intends to broaden ops in India

Summary Aleta Planet, a Singapore fintech company, is set to get in the Indian market. The business will supply facilities for Visa debit cards, making it possible for fast launches for partners. Aleta likewise prepares to present special Sanrio-themed Visa debit and pre-paid cards. These collectable cards including popular characters intend to draw in a large audience.

PTI

Singapore, Aleta Planet, a Singapore-based fintech business specialising in cross-border and multi-currency payments, is preparing to broaden its operations into India, its Founder and Group Chairman Ryan Gwee has actually stated.

Gwee stated Aleta mores than happy to partner with certified entities in India to establish plug-and-play issuance, payment and compliance facilities for Visa debit cards. “We can help them launch within days,” he included.

Speaking with PTI on Friday, Aleta’s Founder and Group Chairman Ryan Gwee stated, “Aleta wants to tap the Indian opportunity, especially as the Middle East, where Aleta has operations and Singapore, its headquarters, are major hubs for Indian expatriates and migrant workers.”

Aleta is set to utilize its Singapore design of collaborations with worldwide monetary group Visa and Japan’s Sanrio for organization advancement in the India market. A senior director for Indian accounts has actually been employed in Singapore to check out collaborations.

“We are in several markets in the region, and we definitely want to tap the Indian opportunity, which is huge,” he stated.

Aleta Planet provides a line of special, collectable Sanrio-themed Visa debit and pre-paid cards. The limited-edition cards include popular characters like Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, and Kuromi.

“The Sanrio characters cut across all geographic, cultural, language and demographic barriers. They are universally and enduringly well loved by all,” Gwee stated.

The business will launch 9,000 physical and virtual Visa debit cards on June 22, including Sanrio’s characters.

AZORTE, a premium quick style and format business of Reliance Retail, released India’s very first Hello Kitty shop on May 8, accompanying Sanrio’s very first workplace in the nation in Mumbai. AZORTE prepares to open 40 shops throughout the nation.

“We are delighted to partner with Aleta in this exciting collaboration. In line with our philosophy of ‘One World, Connecting Smiles,’ we are delighted that we can bring joy to Sanrio fans through an innovative fintech product, moving beyond traditional merchandise to create a new kind of meaningful connection,” Sanrio stated in a media release.

Adeline Kim, Visa, Group Country Manager, Regional Southeast Asia and SVP, Global Clients and Acquirers, Asia Pacific, stated: “…We’re bringing together the trust, security and global acceptance of Visa with the emotional pull of Sanrio’s beloved characters to create a payment experience that feels more personal, playful and memorable.”

Gwee anticipates high adoption rates for Aleta Sanrio characters Visa debit cards, provided its collectability amongst fans and the buddy app’s QR code scanning capability anywhere Visa is accepted. In China, the Aleta Sanrio debit cards can be utilized to pay through scanning WeChat QR codes.

“India has the potential to become one of the biggest markets for Sanrio. In the next five years, it will be one of the top three markets in the world, and from there onwards, I am expecting a double-digit growth year-on-year,” stated Silvia Figini, Sanrio’s Chief Operating Officer for EMEA, India, Oceania.

< meta material ="cms.article3" name ="cmsei-article3">