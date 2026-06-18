Weak United States need, increasing Asian competitors drag India’s garment exports: Tirupur exporters

TIRUPUR: India’s readymade garments (RMG)export decrease in April– May 2026 was driven primarily by weaker need in the United States, with deliveries to that nation down 9.5%in 2025– 26 vs 2024– 25, pulling general efficiency down.In dollar terms, RMG exports decreased 14.2 %in May 2026 compared to May 2025, and fell 13.0 %in the April– May 2026 duration to $2,508.7 million from $2,882.8 million a year previously. In rupee terms, the fall was relatively milder, with cumulative exports at Rs 23,734.5 crore, down 3.6% from Rs 24,609.8 crore, showing currency motion partially cushioned the effect.The Tirupur Exporters Association (TEA) associated the primary drag to the United States, which represents almost one-third of India’s overall RMG exports.

Exports to the United States decreased 9.5% in 2025-26 versus 2024-25, weighing on general efficiency in the middle of careful retail purchasing and softer customer need.At the very same time, TEA flagged a moving worldwide sourcing landscape as brand names decrease reliance on China. Throughout January– April 2026, Bangladesh stayed the second-largest clothing provider to the United States and remained ahead of China for the 4th successive month, mostly due to the fact that China’s deliveries to the United States fell by over 50%.

Bangladesh did not completely capitalise on the shift as its own clothing exports to the United States likewise decreased in the duration.Completing sourcing locations, consisting of Vietnam, Indonesia and Cambodia, caught a bigger share of the “China-plus-one” chance, TEA stated. Vietnam maintained its leading provider position with exports of $5.16 billion, while Indonesia grew 2.3% and Cambodia broadened 14.1%, supported by more powerful expense competitiveness, wider item offerings, effective supply chains, much shorter preparations and greater purchaser self-confidence.Regardless of the total decline, India saw development in numerous non-US markets in 2025-26, with exports to the UK increasing 4.7%, UAE 6.4%, Germany 9.3%, Spain 7.5%, Italy 11.5% and Japan 23.3%, highlighting the function of market diversity.TEA stated the decrease shows weaker United States need, heightened competitors and the requirement to enhance expenses, performance, logistics, lead times and market gain access to.