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Home Business Trump, Iran’s President indication offer to end West Asia war

Trump, Iran’s President indication offer to end West Asia war

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Leslie Atkins
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U.S. President Donald Trump and Iran’s President signed an offer on Wednesday (June 17, 2026) suggested to end the West Asia war, with Tehran consenting to dilute its enriched uranium in return for massive financial relief.

West Asia LIVE- June 18, 2026

Mr. Trump put his signature to the memorandum of understanding throughout supper with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Palace of Versailles following a G7 top, a U.S. authorities informed AFP

Iran-U.S. MOU opens doors for Iran to stake claims in Strait of Hormuz

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei, estimated by the state news firm IRNAstated the file “was completed with the signatures of the Presidents.”

Trump indications deal to end the war with Iran

|Video Credit: The Hindu

The offer intends to draw the line under the war introduced February 28 by the United States and Israel, triggering Iran to counterattack with rocket and drone salvos throughout the area– and efficiently closing down the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for the world economy.

” Now it is time to check the execution of the arrangement, “Mr. Baqaei stated.

Under the text, Washington devotes to instantly waive oil sanctions debilitating Iran’s economy.

And as soon as a last arrangement is reached on the Islamic republic’s nuclear program, the United States will likewise help with the release of a $ 300 billion restoration fund supported by local countries, the offer states.

Iran-U.S. MOU opens doors for Iran to stake claims in Strait of Hormuz

The contract had actually previously been slated for signatures by Iran’s primary arbitrator and parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance. Iran stated an in-person event was no longer required.

‘Great triumph’

Iran firmly insisted the offer represented a U. S “failure.”

“People will see it and judge,” Mr. Ghalibaf stated on state tv late on Wednesday, after the text was launched by both sides.

Highlighting the worldwide effect of any offer, China stated on Wednesday that its leading diplomat had actually impressed on Tehran that it was “crucial” for all sides to “really execute” their dedications.

Mr. Trump’s choice to pull the plug on the war, in which 13 U.S. service members were eliminated and large quantities of U.S. ammo stockpiles were utilized up, has actually agitated some of his own allies at home.

The contract is just a momentary plan implied to provide time for beginning comprehensive settlements on the even more intricate problem of longterm control over Iran’s nuclear power aspirations, which Washington has actually long believed of harboring a secret bomb-making program.

Mr. Trump stated previously on Wednesday that he was prepared to “bomb the hell” out of Iran if they breached the arrangement.

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy from Mr. Trump’s own Republican Party was scathing.

“Iran’s nuclear aspirations were not suppressed, and they have actually found out that threatening the Strait of Hormuz works,” he stated.” Sanctions will be raised, and the battle has actually stopped. This is the worst diplomacy oversight in years. “

The head of the pro-Tehran Lebanese Shiite motion Hezbollah, Naim Qassem, on Wednesday explained the offer as a “excellent triumph” for Iran.

He thanked Tehran for firmly insisting that the truce cover Lebanon, which was drawn into the dispute when Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel on March 2 in assistance of Iran.

Settlements to start

A two-month negotiating duration now starts, with the much-anticipated resuming of the Strait of Hormuz as the primary step.

Under the regards to the offer launched by U.S. authorities, Iran will dilute its enriched uranium stocks, potentially by “down-blending on website under the guidance of the IAEA”– the UN’s nuclear guard dog.

This would result in the more significant financial support for Iran.

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A U.S. authorities stated Washington would not be needed to contribute economically.

Oil costs have actually toppled in current days as optimism grew of an enduring Middle East peace contract, however reversed course on Wednesday.

Rates quickly leapt 5 percent as unpredictability spread about the finalizing, before supporting later on in the day.

Lebanese front

While violence decreased in Lebanon following the statement of the offer, Israeli strikes on the south have actually eliminated a minimum of 5 individuals ever since, according to state media, which likewise reported Israeli raids on south Lebanon on Wednesday.

Israel’s army stated 5 soldiers were injured on Wednesday, among them significantly, “as an outcome of an explosive drone effect in southern Lebanon”, the very first such statement given that the U.S.-Iran offer.

The Israeli armed force likewise stated its flying force obstructed “numerous rockets” introduced towards soldiers running in south Lebanon, without reporting casualties.

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