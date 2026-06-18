CNBC-TV18’s Post CNBC-TV18 200,296 fans 14h Inside the Factory Floor: The Human Cost of Climate Change Imagine working a 12-hour shift beside roaring makers, hissing boilers, and clouds of chemical steam– where the indoor air is much more penalizing than the blazing sun exterior. This is the day-to-day truth for countless fabric employees in Surat, India. #ClimateChange #LaborRights #Sustainability #TextileIndustry #Heatwave #GlobalEconomy #SuratTextiles #HumanStories https://lnkd.in/gT-rQaSw 75 % of India’s labor force operates in heat– these Surat factory employees reveal what that appears like – CNBC TV18 19459032 cnbctv18.com 19659009 Like 19459032 19659010 Remark To see or include a remark, check in 200,296 fans 19659014 View Profile 19459027 Follow More from this author Leading 10@10: Markets rally for 5th day, US-Iran truce, RIL AGM ahead and more CNBC-TV18 6h 19659020 Trump indications Iran offer, Citi turns bullish on India as oil outlook enhances, and more CNBC-TV18 19659022 16h United States markets, Modi-Carney push to conclude trade pact, Mercedes-Benz on Indian market, UPI in France and more 19659024 CNBC-TV18 1d Check out material classifications 19659027 < ul data-max-num-to-show = 19459018 data-impression-id = > 19459049 Profession Performance 19659029 Financing 19659030 Soft Skills & Emotional Intelligence 19659031 Task Management Education 19659033 Innovation 19659034 Management Ecommerce 19659036 User Experience