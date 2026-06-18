15-year-old competition expenses 75-year-old her life in Lko’s Banthra

A 75-year-old aesthetically impaired lady passed away and her boy was hurt after an enduring conflict in between 2 neighbouring households turned violent under Banthra police headquarters limitations on Wednesday night, cops stated. The event took place in Mawai Padiyana town when an argument intensified into stone pelting and physical attack. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Representational image (Sourced)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/18/400x225/Representational-image--Sourced-_1781796083612.jpg"alt ="Representational image (Sourced)"title ="Representational image (Sourced)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Representational image (Sourced)

“The departed, recognized as Siyavati Rawat, suffered a deadly head injury throughout the clash that broke out around 9.10 pm. She was considered treatment however passed away throughout care. Her kid Rajendra Rawat likewise sustained injuries,” cops stated in a declaration. 3 individuals have actually been kept in connection with the event, authorities included

According to authorities, initial findings recommend some guys had actually taken in alcohol together before going back to the town, after which the disagreement flared once again, resulting in violence including sticks, bricks and stones.

The household declared the event was connected to an old individual enmity. Rajendra declared he had actually left for Rajasthan around 15 years ago with the partner of his neighbour Manohar, as declared, which stress in between the households continued after both returned and lived individually.

Rajendra even more declared that he was assaulted on the roofing system of his home and his mom was struck when she stepped in.

Based upon a problem submitted by Rajendra’s bro Ravi Rawat, authorities have actually signed up a case of murder and willingly triggering injured versus Dharmendra and Govind, children of Manohar, his better half Basanti and bro Pancham.

Authorities stated Dharmendra, Govind and Pancham have actually been apprehended, while Dharmendra is going through treatment under cops watch. Security has actually been tightened up in the town and examination is underway.