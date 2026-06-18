Monsoon hold-up leaves UP with 32% rain deficit up until now this June

Uttar Pradesh has actually tape-recorded a 32% rains deficit up until now in June, with eastern districts dealing with a serious deficiency and the southwest monsoon yet to reach the area by its typical arrival date of June 18, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) information. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Weekly rain to be largely deficient over the state during the next two weeks from June 19 to July 2, weatherman (Sourced)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/18/400x225/Weekly-rain-to-be-largely-deficient-over-the-state_1781796138915.jpg"alt ="Weekly rain to be largely deficient over the state during the next two weeks from June 19 to July 2, weatherman (Sourced)"title ="Weekly rain to be largely deficient over the state during the next two weeks from June 19 to July 2, weatherman (Sourced)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Weekly rain to be mainly lacking over the state throughout the next 2 weeks from June 19 to July 2, weatherman (Sourced)

Uttar Pradesh got 24.2 mm of rains versus a regular of 35.4 mm in between June 1 and June 18, tape-recording a deficit of 32%. The deficiency was more noticable in East UP, which got just 18.6 mm of rains versus a typical of 39.1 mm, a deficit of 52%. On the other hand, West UP taped 32.4 mm of rains versus 30.2 mm, signing up a surplus of 7%.

The rains deficit continued throughout the week from June 12 to June 18. The state got 12.4 mm of rains versus a typical of 18.1 mm, a deficit of 32%. East UP taped just 5.8 mm versus a typical of 19.9 mm, a deficit of 71 %, while West UP gotten 21.8 mm versus 15.6 mm, a surplus of 40 %.

The postponed development of the southwest monsoon has actually raised issues over increasing temperature levels. The IMD has actually anticipated mainly lacking rains throughout Uttar Pradesh throughout the next 2 weeks, from June 19 to June 25 and June 26 to July 2.

Optimum temperature levels throughout June 19-25 are most likely to stay 1-2 ° C above typical in West UP, 2-4 ° C above typical in Central UP and more than 4 ° C above typical in other parts of the state. Throughout June 26-July 2, temperature levels are anticipated to stay 2-4 ° C above typical in West UP and 4-6 ° C above regular in other places.

Minimum temperature levels are likewise anticipated to remain above typical by 1-3 ° C in West UP and 3-5 ° C in the staying areas through July 2.

The IMD has actually suggested a moderate possibility of heatwave conditions over East UP and adjacent locations throughout June 19-25, while a low possibility of heatwave exists over southern districts throughout June 26-July 2.

On Thursday, Banda stayed the most popular in the state at 43.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Jhansi at 42.2, Varanasi BHU at 41.7, Kanpur IAF at 41.4, Varanasi airport at 41.3, and Churk at 41.2 degrees Celsius.

Lucknow tape-recorded an optimum temperature level of 40.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 29.6 degrees Celsius. The city is most likely to witness generally clear skies ending up being partially cloudy, with temperature levels around 41 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius.

The IMD stated rain or thundershowers are most likely at separated locations throughout the state, while heatwave conditions might take place at separated places.

The typical date for monsoon beginning was June 18 in Gorakhpur, June 23 in Varanasi, Lucknow, Kanpur and Prayagraj, June 24 in Jhansi and Bareilly, June 25 in Mainpuri, and June 27 in Agra and Bijnor.

Typically, the southwest monsoon gets in Uttar Pradesh through eastern districts such as Gorakhpur and Ballia after advancing through Bihar and Jharkhand. In the last 2 years, it went into the state through southern districts. In 2025, the monsoon initially reached Jhansi, Lalitpur and Sonbhadra on June 18 before advancing into East UP. In 2024, it went into through Lalitpur on June 25 as the Arabian Sea branch stayed more active than typical.