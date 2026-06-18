UP ATS arrests 2 more connected to Pakistan-based horror network

2 individuals presumably connected to a fear network run by Pakistan-based gangsters under the instructions of Pakistan’s intelligence company, ISI, have actually been detained by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), taking the overall variety of arrests in the event to 17. Detectives declare the network utilized social networks platforms to hire and radicalise Indian youth, develop sleeper cells and collect details on delicate setups, authorities stated on Thursday. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Representational image (Sourced)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/18/400x225/Representational-image--Sourced-_1781796138850.jpg"alt ="Representational image (Sourced)"title ="Representational image (Sourced)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Representational image(Sourced)

The jailed implicated have actually been determined as Mohammad Umar and Faizan, both homeowners of Akbarpur town under Kotwali Dehat police headquarters limitations in Bulandshahr district. With their arrest, the overall variety of implicated kept in the case has actually increased to 17. Previously, on June 6, the ATS had actually apprehended Mohammad Sheikh from Azamgarh in the exact same case.

Amitabh Yash, extra director general (ADG), Law and Order, Uttar Pradesh Police, stated the duo was apparently in contact with Pakistan-based gangsters Shahzad Bhatti, Abid Jatt, Hammad Barkati and Rana Hunain through WhatsApp and Instagram. According to private investigators, the implicated were apparently being groomed as part of a network targeted at hiring Indian youth and broadening its activities in the nation.

Authorities stated the implicated were advised to paste posters bring photos and messages glorifying Pakistani gangster Abid Jatt at public locations. The supposed goal was to spread out worry and produce an environment of horror. Throughout interrogation, Umar and Faizan apparently confessed to setting up a number of such posters in Bulandshahr and taping videos of the activity, which were then sent out to their handlers in Pakistan.

The ATS stated the duo had actually apparently been assured 12,000 for performing the poster project. Private investigators even more declared that they were designated the job of performing reconnaissance of delicate setups, consisting of the Army Cantonment in Lucknow and the Air Force Station at Bamrauli in Prayagraj, for which they were to get an extra 10,000.

According to authorities, 55 posters of Abid Jatt, videos revealing the posters being pasted at various areas and other digital proof were recuperated from the implicated.

A case has actually been signed up at the ATS police headquarters in Lucknow under pertinent arrangements of law, and even more examination is underway.

Authorities stated 5 cases had actually currently been signed up in connection with the supposed network before the most recent arrests.