Invite To The Jungle: Amruta Fadnavis impresses fans as Akshay Kumar brings the energy in ‘Deewane Hain’, watch

With simply days left for Welcome To The Jungle to strike theatres on June 26, the makers have actually revealed another dynamic track that is currently making waves online. After the success of Uuncha Lamba Kad Forever, the movie’s newest release, Deewane Hain, is getting attention– particularly for Amruta Fadnavis’ vocals, which have actually made appreciation from listeners.

Associated Story: Welcome To The Jungle Trailer: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Fake’ movie spirals into turmoil; Raveena Tandon shares Mohra pictures with Suniel Shetty, see

Star-Studded Dance Number Brings the Cast Together

The energetic tune includes an ensemble cast consisting of Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Daler Mehndi, Paresh Rawal and numerous others grooving together on screen.

The series likewise consists of villagers who incorrectly think that the phony movie system led by Akshay’s character includes real Army workers, including a comic touch to the efficiency.

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Music author Anand Raaj Anand has actually provided his voice along with Amruta for the track.

Amruta’s Musical Journey Continues

Apart from being the spouse of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Amruta Fadnavis has actually developed a portfolio of Hindi and Marathi tunes throughout the years.

Her newest task before Deewane Hain was Naman Tula, a homage committed to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, including star Riteish Deshmukh in its video.

Fans Appreciate the Song and Akshay’s Performance

Social network users have actually responded enthusiastically to Deewane Hain, with lots of matching its positive ambiance.

One user composed on X, “What a terrific tune, Full of ambiance, I will set this on loop.”

Akshay Kumar’s high-energy efficiency has likewise end up being a talking point amongst audiences. Numerous fans are happy to witness his on-screen reunion with Raveena Tandon after a number of years.

Must Read: Is Akshay Kumar thinking about hanging up his boots? Invite To The Jungle star offers a humorous yet sincere reply

Funny Franchise Builds Momentum

Invite To The Jungle marks the 3rd chapter in the popular Welcome franchise that started with the 2007 hit. The movie’s trailer has actually currently produced a favorable reaction, assisting it protect the leading area on IMDb’s list of Most Anticipated New Indian Movies and Shows.

Following this release, Akshay Kumar has thriller Haiwaan and the funny follow up Golmaal 5 in the pipeline.