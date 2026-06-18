Narrow escape for motorist as EV vehicle minimized to ashes in Odisha’s Dhenkanal

took place while Debashish Mishra was taking a trip towards NALCO in the electrical car. As the cars and truck reached near Samal town, smoke was unexpectedly seen coming out of the automobile, following which it ignited.



< img src ="https://img-cdn.publive.online/fit-in/1280x960/filters:format(webp)/odishatv/media/media_files/2026/06/18/ev-car-reduced-to-ashes-2026-06-18-21-48-03.jpeg" alt ="EV Car reduced to ashes"> EV Car lowered to ashes (AI Enhanced Image) Photograph: (OTV)

A significant accident was avoided after an electrical automobile ignited and was totally ruined near Samal on National Highway-53 under Bhuban police headquarters limitations in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district on Thursday.

According to reports, the event took place while Debashish Mishra was taking a trip towards NALCO in the electrical automobile. As the automobile reached near Samal town, smoke was all of a sudden seen coming out of the lorry, following which it ignited.

The blaze spread quickly, swallowing up the whole lorry within a brief period of time. Before any rescue operation might be started, the cars and truck was totally scorched and decreased to ashes.

The motorist handled to step out of the car instantly after seeing the smoke and got away unhurt. His prompt action is thought to have actually avoided a major disaster.

On getting info about the occurrence, workers from the Bhuvan Fire Services hurried to the area and introduced firefighting operations. After continual efforts, the group was successful in bringing the flames under control and avoiding the fire from spreading out even more.

Consequently, Bhuvan Police reached the scene and started an examination to determine the situations that caused the fire. The specific reason for the occurrence is yet to be figured out.

The occurrence drew the attention of regional citizens and commuters going through the hectic highway stretch. Debashish Mishra, the motorist of the car, is supposedly a citizen of the Niali location.

More examination is underway, and authorities are analyzing all possible causes behind the fire.