Rourkela murder probe heightens as cops hunt implicated 2 days after eliminating

19659001]Cops have actually magnified the probe into the Rourkela youth murder by forming 3 unique groups and performing raids. The victim’s household has actually required instant arrests, security and monetary support.

< img src ="https://img-cdn.publive.online/fit-in/100x0/filters:format(webp)/odishatv/media/member_avatars/uploadimage/library/16_9/16_9_1/recent_photo_1730804438.webp "alt ="author-image">

< img src ="https://img-cdn.publive.online/fit-in/1280x960/filters:format(webp)/odishatv/media/media_files/2026/06/18/rourkela-murder-probe-intensifies-as-police-hunt-accused-two-days-after-killing-2026-06-18-21-52-53.jpg"alt ="Rourkela murder probe intensifies as police hunt accused two days after killing"> Probe group at the criminal activity area in Odisha’s Rourkela Photograph:(OTV)

Issue is installing over the order circumstance in Rourkela after cops apparently stopped working to trace those associated with the broad daytime murder of a youth 2 days after the event in Sundargarh district. The victim’s household on Thursday required quick justice, while cops have actually magnified their examination by releasing several groups to locate the implicated.

Check out: Youth hacked to death, another seriously hurt in believed group clash in Odisha’s Rourkela

The victim, determined as Tofan Bindhani of Rameswarpalli, was discovered dead in a swimming pool of blood at Ganjam Palli under Sector-6 on June 16. Initial reports recommend he might have been targeted for supposedly opposing prohibited narcotics-related activities in the location. Authorities have actually not verified the intention, and the specific situations leading to the murder stay under examination.

Authorities turned over the body to the household after finishing post-mortem rules. The bereaved household has actually appealed for instant arrest of the perpetrators, monetary support for their income, and appropriate security, declaring that those opposing the drug trade continue to deal with risks.

The Rourkela Bar Association president likewise advised authorities to jail the implicated without hold-up. Cops have actually formed 3 unique groups and introduced raids at numerous places. Browse operations are underway in Ganjam, Bargarh, and neighbouring Jharkhand as authorities pursue leads. Western Range DIG Brijesh Kumar Rai has actually ensured that the implicated will be apprehended quickly and stated the examination is advancing on concern.

“Rourkela SP himself has actually carried out an evaluation in this regard. Numerous groups have actually been formed under his management. Raids are underway to catch those who are associated with the case. The SP, DSP Zone 1, who supervises of the case, and the ASP are upgrading me every 6 hours (about the advancements associating with the probe),” the Western Range DIG informed OTV.

“We are enthusiastic that those individuals who are associated with the gruesome murder will be captured quickly. Actions will be taken versus them based on the law,” the senior police officer included.