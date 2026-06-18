19459487 < meta itemprop = 19459052 material = 19459053 >< meta itemprop= material= > 19459487 19459487 19459487< meta material= 19459025 itemprop = > 19459487 < meta itemprop= material= 19459025 >< meta itemprop= material = > < meta itemprop= 19459104 material = > 19459487 < meta itemprop= 19459110 material= > < meta itemprop = material= > < li itemprop= itemscope itemtype= > Home < li itemprop = itemscope itemtype= > News< meta itemprop = material= > India< meta itemprop = 19459005 material = > 19459539 Tamil Nadu< meta itemprop= 19459005 material= 19459053 > 19659003 19459549 DMK MLAs, led by Udhayanidhi Stalin, staged a demonstration outside the Tamil Nadu Assembly, raising mottos versus the TVK federal government and Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay over law-and-order problems Upgraded 19459552- June 18, 2026 12:36 pm IST Guv Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar receving boque from Speaker J.C.D. Prabhakar at the State Secretariat on Thursday (June 18, 2026)|Image Credit: Ragu R. The live blog site is closed. The very first session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, after the Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay-led federal government presumed workplace and won the trust vote, started with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar’s address to your house on Thursday (June 18, 2026). 19659010 In his first address to the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar stated the State federal government will take actions for reasonable devolution of funds from the Centre. A report detailing the Centre’s”inequitable method”over monetary devolution to Tamil Nadu will be released, he stated. DMK MLAs, led by LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin, staged a demonstration and a walkout, requiring the TVK federal government and Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay’s attention to law-and-order problems. 19659012 19459476 19459476< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= > 19459551 June 18, 2026 12:36 Two-language policy to continue in Tamil Nadu; govt. to perform Social Justice Survey 19459553 19459551 The Tamil Nadu federal government will prompt the Union federal government to promptly total caste enumeration as part of the continuous Population Census 19459573, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar stated in his address to the Assembly on Thursday (June 18, 2026). 19659014″ It is an essential policy of this federal government that real social justice depends on every neighborhood getting due representation.

After the Union federal government finishes the caste enumeration, the federal government of Tamil Nadu will perform a Social Justice Survey,”he stated. 19659015 Click on this link to check out the complete story . 19659016 19459476< meta itemprop = 19459044 material= 19459199 > 19459551 June 18, 2026 12:29 19659017 Illegal mining and tax evasion will be handled an iron hand, states Governor Arlekar 19459553 19459551 Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday (June 18, 2026) stated there had actually been considerable leak of earnings from mineral resources due to corrupt practices that pervaded the mining sector in the State. 19659018″This federal government will guarantee the effective and ecologically sustainable exploitation of mineral resources in Tamil Nadu. Organised illegal mining and tax evasion will be suppressed with an iron hand through appropriate policy and enforcement to guarantee that incomes circulation into the federal government treasury without diversion. Through these efforts, the federal government is aiming to double earnings from minerals,”he stated in his very first address to the State Assembly. 19659019 Click on this link to check out the complete story. 19659020 19459539 19459551 June 18, 2026 12:27 Tamil Nadu LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin addresses press on Governor’s address in Chennai Assembly 19459553 19459551 19659022< li data-event-publish-date= 19459228 data-event-uri= 19459229 data-event-id= id= 19459230 itemprop= itemscope itemtype= 19459184 > 19459476 19459551 June 18, 2026 12:26 19659023 Drug culture has actually taken deep roots in Tamil Nadu: Governor in address to Assembly 19459551 Declaring that drug culture had actually taken deep roots in Tamil Nadu over the previous couple of years, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday (June 18, 2026) stated the previous federal government had actually stopped working to take useful action to suppress the threat. 19659024 “The main reason for the breakdown of order in Tamil Nadu has actually been the prevalent schedule of drugs. This federal government will work vigilantly to produce a drug-free Tamil Nadu. To this end, the federal government has actually bought the development of a Special Drug Prevention Force in every district. It is taking all essential procedures to totally remove the motion and sale of drugs,”he stated in his popular address to the Assembly. Click on this link to check out the complete story. 19659026 19459476< meta itemprop = 19459044 material= 19459248 > June 18, 2026 11:39 19659027 Sustainable Tourism Policy to be framed: Governor 19659028 The federal government guarantees constant historical research study into websites such as Keezhadi and Sivakalai. “A detailed’ Sustainable Tourism Policy ‘will be framed so regarding protect the State’s natural deposits and environmental balance,” Governor Arlekar stated. 19659029< li data-event-publish-date= 19459253 data-event-uri= 19459254 data-event-id= id= itemprop =. 19459183 itemscope itemtype= 19459184 > June 18, 2026 11:33 River-interlinking tasks will be used up: Governor “This federal government will make extensive efforts to execute the river-interlinking task, initially to interlink the rivers within Tamil Nadu, and even more to advise the Union federal government to interlink the rivers ofthe southern States,”the Governor stated. 19659032 19459551 June 18, 2026 11:31 Federal government will carry out efforts to move education from Concurrent to State list: Governor 19459551 The federal government will carry out all required efforts to move education from the Concurrent List to the State List, Governor Arlekar stated . 19659034″This federal government will highly oppose the National Education Policy, 2020. The TVK federal government will likewise require the release of 3,458 crore funds due to Tamil Nadu under the’Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan’ and prompt the Union federal government to reassess its linkage to the application of the three-language policy. ” The federal government likewise assured steps to enhance the quality of education. 19459476 19459551 June 18, 2026 11:22 Loan waivers to farmers “To assist the farming neighborhood, the Chief Minister has actually provided orders forfully waiving crop loans from cooperative societies for farmers with exceptional crop loan quantity approximately 75,000 and waiving 35,000 for all other farmers. This will benefit 14.43 lakh farmers at an extra expense of around 6,000 crore to the federal government, “Governor Arlekar stated. 19459476 June 18, 2026 11:18 19659040 Federal government will act securely to reduce impacts of environment modification: Governor 19659041 This federal government will act strongly to reduce results of environment modification, to increase Tamil Nadu’s forest cover and green cover, and to safeguard all essential communities consisting of mangrove forests, wetlands, and the seaside environment, the Governor stated.

The Governor likewise stated that this federal government will take firm steps to avoid the Government of Kerala’s effort to develop a brand-new dam and will take collective action to perform repair in the Mullai Periyar dam location and raise the water level there. 19659042 19459476< meta itemprop= material= 19459309 > June 18, 2026 10:53 Speaker J.C.D. Prabhakar attends to the Assembly 19459551 June 18, 2026 10:48 19659045 TVK launched white paper to draw out fact about DMK’s financial mismanagement: Governor Arlekar 19459553 19459551 “Over the previous couple of years, Tamil Nadu’s monetary position has actually dealt with an extremely serious detereoration,” stated the Governor. Describing CM Vijay’s guarantee throughout his very first public address after presuming workplace, the Governor stated that the TVK federal government has actually launched a white paper on Tamil Nadu’s financial resources to “highlight the reality about the previous federal government’s financial mismanagement. ” 19659047 19459551 June 18, 2026 10:42 19659048 Resolution in Assembly for reasonable monetary devolution, report detailing Union’s financial discrimination: Governor information TVK’s strategies A resolution will be passed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly requiring Tamil Nadu’s due share of monetary devolution from the taxes added to the Union federal government, the Governor stated. 19659049 An unique legal committee will be made up to lawfully pursue reasonable monetary devolution. A report detailing the Union federal government’s prejudiced technique towards the monetary devolution of Tamil Nadu will be released. < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19459341 data-event-id = 19459342 id = itemprop = 19459183 itemscope itemtype = 19459184 > 19459476 < meta itemprop = material = 19459347 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459347 > < meta itemprop = material = > 19459551 June 18, 2026 10:35 717 TASMAC outlets closed considering that TVK concerned power: Governor The Governor stated that 717 retail TASMAC stores have actually been closed considering that the TVK federal government concerned power. 19659053 – B. Kolappan 19659054 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459355 id = 19459355 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = material = > 19459551 June 18, 2026 10:34 19659055 Guv information openness of tenders, maintainance of lakes and ponds All the tenders will be transparent and funds due to the federal government will stream to the State coffer, stated the Governor. He stated that the upkeep of lakes and ponds will be done to charge groundwater throughout rains. 19659056 – B. Kolappan 19659057 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = 19459368 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459184 > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459373 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459373 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459377 > June 18, 2026 10:32 19659058 TVK to follow two-language policy: Governor 19459553 Guv Arlekar stated that the TVK federal government will follow the two-language policy. He likewise stated that the accessibility of drugs throughout the DMK routine was the factor for the law-and-order issue in the State. 19659059 – B. Kolappan < li data-event-publish-date = 19459379 data-event-uri = 19459380 data-event-id = 19459381 id = itemprop = 19459183 itemscope itemtype = 19459184 > 19459476 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459386 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 18, 2026 10:29 TVK govt. will prioritise well-being of ladies, kids: Governor Arlekar Guv Arlekar stated that the TVK federal government will prioritise the well-being of females, kids, and the rights of the State. 19659063 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19459392 data-event-id = 19459393 id = 19459393 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459398 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459402 > June 18, 2026 10:23 19659064 Guv Arlekar admires union federal government in Tamil Nadu 19659065 Guv Arlekar admired the union federal government in Tamil Nadu. “As the personification of a union federal government, this federal government has actually shown a share in governance and a share in power– something hidden in the 74-year political history of Tamil Nadu,” he stated. < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19459404 data-event-id = id = 19459405 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459414 > June 18, 2026 10:19 19659067 DMK phases walkout from Assembly 19459553 The DMK phases a walkout from the Tamil Nadu Assembly, advising Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay to break his silence on law-and-order problems. – B. Kolappan 19659069 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19459417 data-event-id = 19459418 id = 19459418 itemprop = 19459183 itemscope itemtype = 19459184 > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459423 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459427 > June 18, 2026 10:14 19659070 TVK govt. conquered numerous barriers, is maintaining democracy: Governor Arlekar “An improvement never-seen-before in the political history of Tamil Nadu has actually happened in the current Tamil Nadu Assembly elections,” the Governor stated. He stated that the TVK federal government protected the assistance of individuals and conquered lots of barriers and “cash power” to maintain democracy. He stated that CM Vijay has actually developed a transformation in 2026, similar to MGR performed in 1977. < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459430 id = 19459430 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459184 > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459435 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459435 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > 19459551 June 18, 2026 10:07 19659073 Assembly session starts with Governor’s address Guv Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar invited the MLAs to the very first session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly after Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay won the trust vote and formed the federal government in the State. 19659075 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459442 id = 19459442 itemprop = 19459183 itemscope itemtype = > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459451 > June 18, 2026 09:42 Udhayanidhi Stalin leads DMK demonstration outside Tamil Nadu Assembly 19459551 DMK MLAs, led by LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin, phase a demonstration outside the Tamil Nadu Assembly, raising mottos versus the TVK federal government and Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay over law-and-order problems. WhatsApp Image 2026-06-18 at 9.26.59 AM.jpeg 19659078 – N. Sai Charan < li data-event-publish-date = 19459453 data-event-uri = 19459454 data-event-id = id = 19459455 itemprop = 19459183 itemscope itemtype = 19459184 > 19459476 < meta itemprop = material = 19459460 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459460 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459464 > 19459551 June 18, 2026 09:33 19659080 View: Tamil Nadu Assembly LIVE 19459553 19459551 < iframe width = 19459224 height = 19459225 src = frameborder = 19459227 allowfullscreen > Released 19459552 – June 18, 2026 09:47 am IST 19659083 < img src = 19459471 alt = 19459025 > Check in to open member-only advantages! Gain access to 10 complimentary stories on a monthly basis Conserve stories to check out later on Access to talk about every story Sign-up/manage your newsletter memberships with a single click Get alerted by e-mail for early access to discount rates & deals on our items < img src = alt = 19459474 > $ ind + 1 19659092 $ gadget Last active – $ la

