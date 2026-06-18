Pak: Autopsy exposes Australian small shot 5 times

The autopsy report of a nine-year old Australian lady who was captured in crossfire and eliminated in Pakistan while taking a trip with her household, exposed that she was contended least 5 times, most likely by an automated weapon, as reported by Dawn.

The Pakistdaily kept in mind that the autopsy was performed on June 11 following the small’s death. Mentioning a senior medical professional from the District Headquarters Hospital, Dawn reported that all 5 bullets pierced through her body, leaving an overall of 10 entry and exit injuries. The physician included that the bullets were most likely fired from an automated weapon.

The occurrence has actually triggered outrage in Pakistan, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has actually likewise prompted a transparent probe into the matter.

A legal representative approached the Lahore High Court on Wednesday, looking for a transparent examination into the death of the nine-year-old Hania Ahmed.

According to Dawn, Advocate Azhar Siddique submitted a civil various application in a pending writ petition versus the supposed killings of residents by the CCD. The petitioner asked for the court to direct that agents of the impacted household or their counsel be consisted of in the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) made up to penetrate the matter.

Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry used up the application and revealed to hear it together with the primary writ petition.

Independently, the Civil Society Network has actually asked the Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) to take suo motu notification of the extra-judicial killing of the nine-year-old.

The death of a nine-year-old Australian lady throughout an authorities operation in Pakistan’s Chakwal district has actually drawn considerable global attention, with significant Australian media outlets thoroughly covering the event, Dawn reported. According to the report, senior authorities of Punjab’s Crime Control Department (CCD) have actually acknowledged that the actions of the officer included represented a severe offense of recognized treatments governing using force.

The report stated that the terrible event happened on June 10 when a household of Australian nationals was captured in crossfire after authorities incorrectly targeted their lorry throughout an operation versus armed burglars. Australian broadcasters reported that the Perth-based household was going to Pakistan when the event occurred.

According to Dawn, Adil Ahmad had actually shown up in Pakistan from Makkah in addition to his spouse, Sidra Khan, their 10-year-old child Aqan Ahmad, and their child, Hania. On the night of June 10, the household was supposedly taking a trip to participate in a function at a relative’s home in Chakwal when they were obstructed near the CCD workplace.

According to the report, Ahmad informed private investigators that 2 armed guys stopped the household’s car at gunpoint and robbed them of prized possessions. Minutes later on, heavy shooting appeared as cops challenged the suspects. The burglars supposedly utilized the household’s car as cover and exchanged fire with reacting officers. In an effort to get away the unsafe scenario, Ahmad repelled from the scene. Several bullets struck the lorry, hurting him as well as his 2 kids. While his other half got away unscathed, young Hania sustained important injuries and later on passed away.