IPL 2027 will not be the exact same for Indian fans

In its quote to beat the severe May heat in many parts of the nation, the BCCI is considering an early start to the IPL, considering a March 10-May 15 window for future editions beginning next year, Board secretary Devajit Saikia informed PTI in an unique interview.

He made it clear that due to global calender restrictions, the number of matches will stay 74 and not be increased to 94.

The IPL typically gets underway in the recently of March and end up towards completion of May. Saikia stated an early IPL would secure the interest of both gamers along with the paying public.

“This year, IPL started around the March 29th (28th), and it was over by May 31. Only thing which we are discussing is that during the fag end of the tournament after May 15…there is apprehension of having rainfall or pre-monsoon season starting.

“On the other hand, there is heat which is not really favorable either for the gamers or for the crowds,” Saikia said in the interaction.

He said the BCCI is working on advancing the itinerary by two weeks to beat the rising mercury during the latter part of May.

“For that reason, there is a conversation going on in BCCI as well as in our IPL Governing Council concerning whether we can begin the competition a little bit earlier than the fag end of March,” he said.

“From next year, we will make an effort and I have actually currently advised our General Manager (Games Development) (previous pacer Abbey Kuruvilla) to try to find the windows whether we can begin it by 10th of March and conclude it by 15th of May. That there are no unfavorable weather condition conditions in the run-up to the playoff and the finals of the IPL 2027 which will be the 20th edition,” Saikia informed.

Saikia said he has also got complaints from players as well as fans about heat in the northern and western part of India during IPL matches.

“I’m hearing a great deal of grievances from the fans along with from the gamers, due to the fact that not all gamers are effectively geared up or well acclimatised to play in such hot conditions.

“So, to provide a pleasant atmosphere for the tournament, we want to close it by 15th of May. That is our first goal now, and that is the prime area of concern for the next year’s 20th edition of IPL, which will be a big event,” he stated.

While there has actually been some speak about increasing the variety of video games, Saikia discussed in information why it is not possible to exceed 74.

… that is not practical right at this minute due to the fact that we need to think about lots of other aspects concerning different gamers originating from numerous countries. With great deal of troubles we are getting this 2 months window,” he said.

“It will be extremely tough to exceed 2 months since other nations likewise need to pay bilateral matches … So at this minute there is no conversation concerning increasing matches from 74 to 94. Not occurring right away,” he was categorical in his declaration.

Saikia, who likewise serves as the Advocate General of Assam, did not rule out possibilities in remote future.

“In course of later years, I do not understand what will be the position however right at this minute, I do not see any possibility of increasing it from 74 to 94 since for that it is not just India that is to be thought about however likewise the interest of other cricketing countries of the ICC particularly gamers from Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies,” he said.

“We do not wish to upset bilateral matches likewise and other multi-country competitions.”

Saikia was pleased that BCCI had the ability to effectively finish the 19th edition of the IPL this year regardless of the competition being held amidst crisis in West Asia.

Saikia likewise discussed why it is essential to make sure that Indian domestic competitors end by the very first week of March.

“If you look at our domestic cricket, it is a robust system which is in place. We started sometime in the later part of August with Irani Trophy and all the matches, and it goes up to the Ranji Trophy Final, which happens in the month of March.

“Currently, we have about 7-8 months extended period of domestic cricket. We need to squeeze in a few of the matches, so that we complete our domestic cricket by 10th of March, so that we can begin it (IPL) instantly,” he stated.