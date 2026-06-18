Books

Business Director Sreekanth: Deewana is a dream come to life By Leslie Atkins - 79

Upgraded on : 18 Jun 2026, 3:41 am Sreekanth Sangishetty is making his directorial launching with DeewanaHis journey was anything however simple. In spite of getting near to his silver-screen dream over a years back, he needed to leave everything for task security, just to go through the tiring regimen once again. A ‘Deewana’. “I worked as an assistant director for the movie Minugurulu,” states Sreekanth. The movie was launched in 2012, and after that, he operated in a business for a couple of years. “Even while operating in a business workplace, I utilized to enjoy all the movies. Whenever seeing a below-par movie, I felt that I might tell the story much better,” he includes. Discussing the concept behind Deewanahe stated the idea originated from a weird creativity nearly a years back. “The standard concept pertained to me almost 10 years ago while viewing a television channel. A complete stranger, fancying satisfying a woman he saw on television, was how Deewana was born,” he describes. He states he needed to compose several drafts as he had this story in him for a long time. “It took 10 drafts, several years, and producers for Deewana to finally become a solid story.” His enthusiastic launching movie Deewana discovered assistance in veteran manufacturer Allu Aravind. “I fulfilled Allu Aravind sir a long period of time earlier. My pals joined me to go to Rama Naidu Studios. That was where I ran into Aravind garu and looked for a chance to tell a story. He asked me to come to the Geetha Arts workplace. I attempted a number of times, however I could not satisfy him then. Now, after a lot of years, I sat at the very same table with him and had coffee. It was a happy minute for me,” he shares.

Speaking about the most significant obstacle in making the movie, Sreekanth exposes that he needed to finish the whole shoot in a brief duration. “When the manufacturers accepted make the movie, they asked me the number of days I required. I stated 59 days, however they provided me just 30 days. I believed it may not occur, however as soon as I began shooting, I finished it in 42 days. I had more content to check out, however due to the fact that of time restraints, I finished the movie within the offered schedule,” he remembers the shoot strictures.

Sreekanth is likewise presenting numerous brand-new faces through this movie. “They never ever encounter as newbies. You will feel that they are skilled stars in the movie,” he states. The novice filmmaker has a fascinating story to share on how Harshith Reddy landed the lead function in the movie. “I told the story to a manufacturer in a coffee shop, and he wished to make the movie within a spending plan of one crore. Throughout our conversations, I informed him that Harshith Reddy would be best for the function. I called him, and he stated he would fulfill me, however he did not show up. At that time, he had actually just done Mail,” states Sreekanth.