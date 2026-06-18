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Home Books Director Sreekanth: Deewana is a dream come to life

Director Sreekanth: Deewana is a dream come to life

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Leslie Atkins
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18 Jun 2026, 3:41 am

Sreekanth Sangishetty is making his directorial launching with DeewanaHis journey was anything however simple. In spite of getting near to his silver-screen dream over a years back, he needed to leave everything for task security, just to go through the tiring regimen once again. A ‘Deewana’. “I worked as an assistant director for the movie Minugurulu,” states Sreekanth. The movie was launched in 2012, and after that, he operated in a business for a couple of years. “Even while operating in a business workplace, I utilized to enjoy all the movies. Whenever seeing a below-par movie, I felt that I might tell the story much better,” he includes.

Discussing the concept behind Deewanahe stated the idea originated from a weird creativity nearly a years back. “The standard concept pertained to me almost 10 years ago while viewing a television channel. A complete stranger, fancying satisfying a woman he saw on television, was how Deewana was born,” he describes. He states he needed to compose several drafts as he had this story in him for a long time. “It took 10 drafts, several years, and producers for Deewana to finally become a solid story.”

His enthusiastic launching movie Deewana discovered assistance in veteran manufacturer Allu Aravind. “I fulfilled Allu Aravind sir a long period of time earlier. My pals joined me to go to Rama Naidu Studios. That was where I ran into Aravind garu and looked for a chance to tell a story. He asked me to come to the Geetha Arts workplace. I attempted a number of times, however I could not satisfy him then. Now, after a lot of years, I sat at the very same table with him and had coffee. It was a happy minute for me,” he shares.

Speaking about the most significant obstacle in making the movie, Sreekanth exposes that he needed to finish the whole shoot in a brief duration. “When the manufacturers accepted make the movie, they asked me the number of days I required. I stated 59 days, however they provided me just 30 days. I believed it may not occur, however as soon as I began shooting, I finished it in 42 days. I had more content to check out, however due to the fact that of time restraints, I finished the movie within the offered schedule,” he remembers the shoot strictures.

Sreekanth is likewise presenting numerous brand-new faces through this movie. “They never ever encounter as newbies. You will feel that they are skilled stars in the movie,” he states. The novice filmmaker has a fascinating story to share on how Harshith Reddy landed the lead function in the movie. “I told the story to a manufacturer in a coffee shop, and he wished to make the movie within a spending plan of one crore. Throughout our conversations, I informed him that Harshith Reddy would be best for the function. I called him, and he stated he would fulfill me, however he did not show up. At that time, he had actually just done Mail,” states Sreekanth.

Including that he needed to play the waiting video game for a long period of time, Sreekanth shares that in such a way, his continuous pursuit of Harshith was likewise the reason the movie made its method to Allu Aravind. “I attempted connecting to Harshith through my good friend and fellow filmmaker Uday Gurrala, who made MailHarshith still didn’t react. After making numerous calls, he lastly came one day and listened to the story. After that, he wished to take the story to the manufacturer. Through his uncle, we satisfied Vasudev and Sridevi. I told the story to them, they liked it, and later on they took it to Aravind garuThat is how the task occurred.”

The director states he does not wish to expose much about the story before the release. “It is not almost an interval bang, climax, or opening scene. You will delight in every scene in my movie, and I guarantee you that. I currently evaluated the movie to a chosen audience from outdoors, and they enjoyed it a lot,” indications off Sreekanth.

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