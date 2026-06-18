Director Sreekanth: Deewana is a dream come to life

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18 Jun 2026, 3:41 am
Sreekanth Sangishetty is making his directorial launching with DeewanaHis journey was anything however simple. In spite of getting near to his silver-screen dream over a years back, he needed to leave everything for task security, just to go through the tiring regimen once again. A ‘Deewana’. “I worked as an assistant director for the movie Minugurulu,” states Sreekanth. The movie was launched in 2012, and after that, he operated in a business for a couple of years. “Even while operating in a business workplace, I utilized to enjoy all the movies. Whenever seeing a below-par movie, I felt that I might tell the story much better,” he includes.
Discussing the concept behind Deewanahe stated the idea originated from a weird creativity nearly a years back. “The standard concept pertained to me almost 10 years ago while viewing a television channel. A complete stranger, fancying satisfying a woman he saw on television, was how Deewana was born,” he describes. He states he needed to compose several drafts as he had this story in him for a long time. “It took 10 drafts, several years, and producers for Deewana to finally become a solid story.”
His enthusiastic launching movie Deewana discovered assistance in veteran manufacturer Allu Aravind. “I fulfilled Allu Aravind sir a long period of time earlier. My pals joined me to go to Rama Naidu Studios. That was where I ran into Aravind garu and looked for a chance to tell a story. He asked me to come to the Geetha Arts workplace. I attempted a number of times, however I could not satisfy him then. Now, after a lot of years, I sat at the very same table with him and had coffee. It was a happy minute for me,” he shares.