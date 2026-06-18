Vijay Antony accepts VJ Siddhu’s wholehearted demand, verifies crucial function in Dayangaram

Vijay Antony and VJ Siddhu Upgraded on : 18 Jun 2026, 3:38 am YouTuber-turned-filmmaker VJ Siddhu’s first functionDayangaram has actually been creating anticipation since its statement in 2015. While works for the movie have actually been going on in complete swing, there are extremely little information understood about the movie’s plot and category. Little updates continue to emerge on the job from time to time, triggering enjoyment amongst fans. In their most current YouTube video on their channel, VJ Siddhu and Harshath Khan were seen communicating with actor-composer-producer Vijay Antony for his upcoming movie Nooru SaamiThroughout the discussion, Siddhu had actually asked Vijay Antony to sing a tune in their movie Dayangaram. “Yes, definitely. We spoke last year about this right? We’ll make it happen,” he stated, to which Siddhu responded, “I thought you would have forgotten about it.” Vijay Antony stated, “How will I forget that?”When validated, the group revealed on air that he would sing a tune for their task and revealed their appreciation to him for remembering their demand that they had actually communicated to him a year previously, and satisfying it.

Apart from VJ Siddhu, Natty Subramaniam likewise plays a lead function inDayangaramJust Recently, VJ Siddhu verified a cameo look by actor-politician Namitha. Ishari Ganesh is producing the movie under the Vels Film International banner. Formerly, the manufacturer exposed that the movie will be based upon VJ Siddhu’s life story.

On the technical group, Dayangaram has music by Siddhu Kumar, cinematography by Dinesh Krishnan and modifying by Pradeep E Ragav. The movie’s very first schedule was covered in November 2025.

Nooru Saamiwhich marks a return for Vijay Antony and director Sasi after their hit outing Pichaikkaran (2016 ), strikes theatres on June 19. It stars Swasika as the female lead and includes Ajay Dhishan, Lijomol Jose, Karunas, Sakthi, Kavya Anil, Balaji Sakthivel, Aruldoss, Munishkanth and others in crucial functions.