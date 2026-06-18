Damage triggered to PWD roadways by people or organizations must be recuperated: CM

KANPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed that payment for damage triggered to PWD roadways by people or organizations must be recuperated in accordance with proposed guidelines, and efficient procedures be required to preserve the quality and energy of roadways. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Chief minister Yogi Adityanath distributes an appointment letter to a beneficiary during the inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremony of 101 development projects, in Unnao on Thursday. (@myogiadityanath X/ANI Photo)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/18/400x225/Chief-minister-Yogi-Adityanath-distributes-an-appo_1781803161932.jpg"alt ="Chief minister Yogi Adityanath distributes an appointment letter to a beneficiary during the inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremony of 101 development projects, in Unnao on Thursday. (@myogiadityanath X/ANI Photo)"title ="Chief minister Yogi Adityanath distributes an appointment letter to a beneficiary during the inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremony of 101 development projects, in Unnao on Thursday. (@myogiadityanath X/ANI Photo)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Chief minister Yogi Adityanath disperses a visit letter to a recipient throughout the inauguration and structure stone-laying event of 101 advancement tasks, in Unnao on Thursday. (@myogiadityanath X/ANI Photo)

He stated this while chairing a conference on the HBTU school to evaluate the work strategy of the general public Works Department in Kanpur department for the fiscal year 2026-27. Public agents from Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya and Farrukhabad provided propositions associated with the developmental requirements of their particular locations.

“Public agents have a deep understanding of the geographical, social and developmental requirements of their constituencies. Their recommendations and propositions ought to be put together on a concern basis, and an action strategy ought to be quickly sent to the federal government so that essential approvals can be approved and work can begin within a specified timeframe,” the CM stated.

He likewise advised that jobs connected to public well-being be accorded concern approval and executed in a time-bound way.

Authorities were informed to make sure speedy action on propositions connected to the Chief Minister Gram Sadak Yojana, state highways, significant and small bridges, ROBs and RUBs, linking roadways to spiritual websites, flyovers and roadway security.

The CM made it clear that any hold-up or laxity in the execution of advancement works would not be endured which every task should be finished within the specified timeline while preserving high quality requirements.

At the conference, propositions for 1,374 jobs worth around 11,724 crore were sent from the 6 districts of Kanpur Division.

Propositions were sent for 344 jobs worth 5,523 crore from Kanpur Nagar; 217 jobs worth 2,058 crore from Kannauj; 339 jobs worth 2,016 crore from Farrukhabad; 387 tasks worth 1,581 crore from Kanpur Dehat; 33 tasks worth 439 crore from Auraiya and 54 tasks worth 104 crore from Etawah.