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Home Books Samantha wishes to do more Tamil movies: ‘Give me great functions …’

Samantha wishes to do more Tamil movies: ‘Give me great functions …’

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Leslie Atkins
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18 Jun 2026, 4:16 am

As star Samantha prepares for the release of her approaching Telugu movie Maa Inti Bangaramwhich will likewise launch in Tamil as Engal Thangamshe revealed her desire to go back to Tamil movie theater in a larger method.

Speaking at the Chennai press satisfy for the movie, Samantha stated,”I want that I did more movies in Tamil. Absolutely, I have the cravings to do great Tamil movies. This is my demand to directors: offer me excellent functions.”

The star likewise assessed the ongoing assistance she gets from Tamil audiences regardless of not having lots of current releases in the language. “Whenever I concern Chennai, I constantly fulfill fans at the airport, and I feel so grateful. Numerous years have actually passed, and though there have not been lots of releases, the assistance is still there. I’m grateful for that, and I hope this movie makes them happy,” she stated.

When asked if audiences can anticipate to see her in more Tamil movies, Samantha reacted that she is actively trying to find chances. She included that she is open to a range of categories and not restricted to action movies.

“Not simply action; naturally not just action. In this movie too, it’s not simply action; there’s a lot more– household, funny, drama, feelings. Action is simply a little part of it,” she stated.

Samantha has actually had a strong association with Tamil movie theater through movies such as Neethaane En Ponvasantham Theri 24 Mersal Super Deluxe and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal

Directed by Nandini Reddy, Maa Inti Bangaram marks Samantha’s go back to Telugu movie theater in a lead function. She is likewise backing the task under her banner, Tralala Moving Pictures, with Raj Nidimoru and Himank Duvvuru acting as co-producers. The cast likewise consists of Diganth Manchale, Gulshan Devaiah and Gautami. The movie, initially slated for a May 15 release, will now strike screens on June 19.

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