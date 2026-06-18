Books

Business Samantha wishes to do more Tamil movies: ‘Give me great functions …’ By Leslie Atkins - 302

Upgraded on : 18 Jun 2026, 4:16 am As star Samantha prepares for the release of her approaching Telugu movie Maa Inti Bangaramwhich will likewise launch in Tamil as Engal Thangamshe revealed her desire to go back to Tamil movie theater in a larger method. Speaking at the Chennai press satisfy for the movie, Samantha stated,”I want that I did more movies in Tamil. Absolutely, I have the cravings to do great Tamil movies. This is my demand to directors: offer me excellent functions.”

The star likewise assessed the ongoing assistance she gets from Tamil audiences regardless of not having lots of current releases in the language. “Whenever I concern Chennai, I constantly fulfill fans at the airport, and I feel so grateful. Numerous years have actually passed, and though there have not been lots of releases, the assistance is still there. I’m grateful for that, and I hope this movie makes them happy,” she stated.

When asked if audiences can anticipate to see her in more Tamil movies, Samantha reacted that she is actively trying to find chances. She included that she is open to a range of categories and not restricted to action movies.