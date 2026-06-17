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Home Business FIFA World Cup 2026, Austria vs Jordan LIVE: Austria leads 2-1

FIFA World Cup 2026, Austria vs Jordan LIVE: Austria leads 2-1

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Leslie Atkins
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Argentina beat Algeria 3-0 in the earlier Group J match with Lionel Messi scoring a hat-trick

Updated – June 17, 2026 11:48 am IST

Austria's Romano Schmid scores his side's opening goal against Jordan during the World Cup Group J match in Santa Clara, on June 16, 2026

Austria’s Romano Schmid scores his side’s opening goal against Jordan during the World Cup Group J match in Santa Clara, on June 16, 2026
| Photo Credit:
AP

Austria defeated debutants Jordan 3-1 in the FIFA World Cup Group J match at the Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California, on Tuesday (June 16, 2026).

Romano Schmid scored the opening goal from distance for Austria to lead in the first half. Ali Olwan equalised for Jordan in the second half, only for an own goal to restore the lead for Austria.

Austria’s all-time top goal-scorer Marko Arnautovic was ‌left on the bench, but he came on and scored a penalty late in stoppage time.

Captain David Alaba started in defence after playing no part ‌in Austria’s final two World Cup qualifiers. The match marked the end of Austria’s 28-year ‌exile from the World Cup.

Striker Ali Olwan and talismanic winger Mousa Al-Tamari ⁠started in attack for Jordan, with key forward Yazan Al-Naimat ‌ruled out of the World Cup with a knee injury after scoring eight goals in qualification.

Argentina beat Algeria 3-0 in the earlier Group J match with Lionel Messi scoring a hat-trick.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Read the highlights here:

FILTER UPDATES

  • full time

    June 17, 2026 11:38

    102:59

    Second Half ends, Austria 3, Jordan 1.

  • goal

    June 17, 2026 11:37

    101:47 Penalty Goal for Arnautovic! 3-1

    Goal! Austria 3, Jordan 1. Marko Arnautovic (Austria) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  • June 17, 2026 11:37

    98:46 Penalty Lost

    Penalty conceded by Saleem Obaid (Jordan) with a handball in the penalty area.

  • June 17, 2026 11:36

    99:54 Contentious Referee Decisions

    VAR Decision: Penalty Austria.

  • free kick

    June 17, 2026 11:30

    94:45 Free Kick Lost

    Handball by Nicolas Seiwald (Austria).

  • June 17, 2026 11:29

    93:53 Miss

    Attempt missed. Konrad Laimer (Austria) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

  • corner

    June 17, 2026 11:29

    93:16 Corner

    Corner, Austria. Conceded by Yazeed Abulaila.

  • June 17, 2026 11:28

    92:41 Miss

    Attempt missed. Ali Azaizeh (Jordan) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.

  • free kick

    June 17, 2026 11:28

    91:54 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Stefan Posch (Austria).

  • free kick

    June 17, 2026 11:28

    91:54 Free Kick Won

    Mohannad Abu Taha (Jordan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  • June 17, 2026 11:26

    91:07 Attempt Saved

    Attempt saved. Marko Arnautovic (Austria) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Yazeed Abulaila (Jordan).

  • half time

    June 17, 2026 11:26

    90:09 Added Time

    Fourth official has announced 10 minutes of added time.

  • June 17, 2026 11:24

    88:38 End Delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  • June 17, 2026 11:23

    88:04 Substitution

    Substitution, Jordan. Ali Azaizeh replaces Odeh Fakhoury.

  • June 17, 2026 11:22

    87:06 Substitution

    Substitution, Jordan. Mohammad Al Daoud replaces Mousa Al Tamari.

  • June 17, 2026 11:22

    86:29 Start Delay

    Delay in match because of an injury Odeh Fakhoury (Jordan).

  • June 17, 2026 11:22

    86:29 Start Delay

    Delay in match because of an injury Stefan Posch (Austria).

  • free kick

    June 17, 2026 11:19

    84:23 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Carney Chukwuemeka (Austria).

  • free kick

    June 17, 2026 11:19

    84:23 Free Kick Won

    Nizar Al Rashdan (Jordan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • June 17, 2026 11:18

    82:21 Substitution

    Substitution, Austria. Patrick Wimmer replaces Romano Schmid.

  • June 17, 2026 11:16

    80:59 Substitution

    Substitution, Jordan. Mahmoud Al Mardi replaces Ehsan Haddad.

  • June 17, 2026 11:16

    80:50 Substitution

    Substitution, Jordan. Saed Al Rosan replaces Abdallah Nasib because of an injury.

  • off side

    June 17, 2026 11:15

    79:41 Offside

    Offside, Austria. Marko Arnautovic is caught offside.

  • yellow card

    June 17, 2026 11:13

    76:20 Yellow Card

    Marcel Sabitzer (Austria) is shown the yellow card.

  • June 17, 2026 11:12

    75:53 Own Goal by Yazan Al Arab! 2-1

    Own Goal by Yazan Al Arab, Jordan. Austria 2, Jordan 1.

  • corner

    June 17, 2026 11:10

    75:31 Corner

    Corner, Austria. Conceded by Ehsan Haddad.

  • June 17, 2026 11:10

    74:36 End Delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  • June 17, 2026 11:09

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  • June 17, 2026 11:07

    71:18 Start Delay

    Delay in match for a drinks break.

  • June 17, 2026 11:07

    71:09 Substitution

    Substitution, Jordan. Saleem Obaid replaces Mohammad Abu Al Nadi.

  • free kick

    June 17, 2026 11:07

    66:53 Free Kick Lost

    Handball by Stefan Posch (Austria).

  • June 17, 2026 11:05

    69:37 Contentious Referee Decisions

    VAR Decision: No Goal Austria 1-1 Jordan.

  • goal

    June 17, 2026 11:03

    66:53 Var Cancelled Goal

    GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Marko Arnautovic (Austria) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.

  • corner

    June 17, 2026 11:01

    66:26 Corner

    Corner, Austria. Conceded by Abdallah Nasib.

  • off side

    June 17, 2026 11:00

    65:07 Offside

    Offside, Jordan. Mousa Al Tamari is caught offside.

  • June 17, 2026 11:00

    64:27 End Delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  • June 17, 2026 10:59

    62:54 Start Delay

    Delay in match because of an injury Yazeed Abulaila (Jordan).

  • June 17, 2026 10:58

    62:47 Attempt Blocked

    Attempt blocked. Carney Chukwuemeka (Austria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Romano Schmid.

  • free kick

    June 17, 2026 10:55

    60:03 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Konrad Laimer (Austria).

  • free kick

    June 17, 2026 10:55

    60:03 Free Kick Won

    Ali Olwan (Jordan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  • June 17, 2026 10:55

    59:37 Miss

    Attempt missed. Stefan Posch (Austria) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Marko Arnautovic.

  • free kick

    June 17, 2026 10:54

    58:57 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Nizar Al Rashdan (Jordan).

  • free kick

    June 17, 2026 10:54

    58:57 Free Kick Won

    Kevin Danso (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • June 17, 2026 10:54

    58:19 Substitution

    Substitution, Austria. Kevin Danso replaces David Alaba.

  • June 17, 2026 10:54

    58:18 Substitution

    Substitution, Austria. Carney Chukwuemeka replaces Xaver Schlager.

  • June 17, 2026 10:54

    58:05 Substitution

    Substitution, Austria. Paul Wanner replaces Phillipp Mwene.

  • free kick

    June 17, 2026 10:53

    57:48 Free Kick Won

    Marko Arnautovic (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • free kick

    June 17, 2026 10:53

    57:48 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Mousa Al Tamari (Jordan).

  • free kick

    June 17, 2026 10:52

    55:53 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Mohannad Abu Taha (Jordan).

  • free kick

    June 17, 2026 10:52

    55:53 Free Kick Won

    Stefan Posch (Austria) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  • June 17, 2026 10:50

    54:32 Attempt Blocked

    Attempt blocked. Ali Olwan (Jordan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mousa Al Tamari.

  • goal

    June 17, 2026 10:44

    49:09 Goal for Ali Olwan! 1-1

    Goal! Austria 1, Jordan 1. Ali Olwan (Jordan) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Noor Al Rawabdeh following a fast break.

  • June 17, 2026 10:40

    45′ Start

    Second Half begins Austria 1, Jordan 0.

  • June 17, 2026 10:39

    45′ Substitution

    Substitution, Austria. Marko Arnautovic replaces Sasa Kalajdzic.

  • half time

    June 17, 2026 10:22

    49:03

    First Half ends, Austria 1, Jordan 0.

  • June 17, 2026 10:22

    48:54 Miss

    Attempt missed. Sasa Kalajdzic (Austria) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer.

  • free kick

    June 17, 2026 10:20

    45:57 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Nizar Al Rashdan (Jordan).

  • free kick

    June 17, 2026 10:20

    45:57 Free Kick Won

    Nicolas Seiwald (Austria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  • June 17, 2026 10:20

    45:19 Miss

    Attempt missed. Mousa Al Tamari (Jordan) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ehsan Haddad.

  • half time

    June 17, 2026 10:20

    45′ Added Time

    Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.

  • June 17, 2026 10:17

    43:40 Miss

    Attempt missed. Mousa Al Tamari (Jordan) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Odeh Fakhoury following a set piece situation.

  • free kick

    June 17, 2026 10:17

    42:49 Free Kick Won

    Odeh Fakhoury (Jordan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  • free kick

    June 17, 2026 10:15

    42:49 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Stefan Posch (Austria).

  • corner

    June 17, 2026 10:15

    41:41 Corner

    Corner, Jordan. Conceded by Stefan Posch.

  • free kick

    June 17, 2026 10:14

    41:03 Free Kick Won

    Ali Olwan (Jordan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  • free kick

    June 17, 2026 10:14

    41:03 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Phillipp Mwene (Austria).

  • free kick

    June 17, 2026 10:13

    40:21 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Xaver Schlager (Austria).

  • free kick

    June 17, 2026 10:13

    40:21 Free Kick Won

    Ehsan Haddad (Jordan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • free kick

    June 17, 2026 10:13

    39:28 Free Kick Won

    Sasa Kalajdzic (Austria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  • free kick

    June 17, 2026 10:13

    39:28 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Nizar Al Rashdan (Jordan).

  • free kick

    June 17, 2026 10:10

    36:29 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Sasa Kalajdzic (Austria).

  • free kick

    June 17, 2026 10:10

    36:29 Free Kick Won

    Abdallah Nasib (Jordan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • June 17, 2026 10:09

    33:56 Attempt Blocked

    Attempt blocked. Mousa Al Tamari (Jordan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  • June 17, 2026 10:09

    32:14 Miss

    Attempt missed. Stefan Posch (Austria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

  • June 17, 2026 10:07

    33:54 Attempt Saved

    Attempt saved. Ali Olwan (Jordan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner by Alexander Schlager (Austria). Assisted by Ehsan Haddad with a headed pass.

  • June 17, 2026 10:06

    29:28 Miss

    Attempt missed. Sasa Kalajdzic (Austria) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Phillipp Mwene.

  • June 17, 2026 10:06

    25:47 End Delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  • June 17, 2026 09:57

    22:40 Start Delay

    Delay in match for a drinks break.

  • June 17, 2026 09:55

    21:54 Post

    Ali Olwan (Jordan) hits the bar with a header from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Mohannad Abu Taha with a cross following a corner.

  • corner

    June 17, 2026 09:55

    21:24 Corner

    Corner, Jordan. Conceded by David Alaba.

  • goal

    June 17, 2026 09:53

    20:01 Goal for Romano Schmid! 1-0

    Goal! Austria 1, Jordan 0. Romano Schmid (Austria) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Xaver Schlager.

  • off side

    June 17, 2026 09:52

    18:37 Offside

    Offside, Austria. Konrad Laimer is caught offside.

  • June 17, 2026 09:52

    18:36 Attempt Blocked

    Attempt blocked. Marcel Sabitzer (Austria) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sasa Kalajdzic.

  • June 17, 2026 09:51

    16:30 Attempt Saved

    Attempt saved. Odeh Fakhoury (Jordan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal by Alexander Schlager (Austria). Assisted by Noor Al Rawabdeh.

  • corner

    June 17, 2026 09:49

    16:31 Corner

    Corner, Jordan. Conceded by Alexander Schlager.

  • free kick

    June 17, 2026 09:49

    16:12 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Konrad Laimer (Austria).

  • free kick

    June 17, 2026 09:49

    16:12 Free Kick Won

    Mousa Al Tamari (Jordan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • corner

    June 17, 2026 09:48

    15:28 Corner

    Corner, Austria. Conceded by Mohammad Abu Al Nadi.

  • free kick

    June 17, 2026 09:46

    12:59 Free Kick Won

    Odeh Fakhoury (Jordan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • free kick

    June 17, 2026 09:46

    12:59 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Xaver Schlager (Austria).

  • free kick

    June 17, 2026 09:45

    12:03 Free Kick Won

    Sasa Kalajdzic (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • free kick

    June 17, 2026 09:45

    12:03 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Abdallah Nasib (Jordan).

  • off side

    June 17, 2026 09:45

    11:06 Offside

    Offside, Austria. Konrad Laimer is caught offside.

  • June 17, 2026 09:44

    10:32 Miss

    Attempt missed. David Alaba (Austria) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  • June 17, 2026 09:43

    8:41 Attempt Saved

    Attempt saved. Mousa Al Tamari (Jordan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Alexander Schlager (Austria). Assisted by Odeh Fakhoury.

  • free kick

    June 17, 2026 09:40

    6:59 Free Kick Lost

    Handball by Konrad Laimer (Austria).

  • June 17, 2026 09:34

    1:30 Miss

    Attempt missed. Ehsan Haddad (Jordan) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nizar Al Rashdan.

  • June 17, 2026 09:33

    First half Start

    First Half begins.

  • June 17, 2026 08:15

    Lineup

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

    Austria: Alexander Schlager, David Alaba, Philipp Lienhart, Phillipp Mwene, ‌Stefan Posch, Xaver Schlager, Nicolas Seiwald, Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer, Romano Schmid, Sasa Kalajdzic

    Jordan: Yazeed ⁠Abu Laila, Abdullah Nasib, Yazan ⁠Al-Arab, Mohammad Abu Al-Nadi, Noor Al-Rawabdeh, Nizar Al-Rashdan, Mousa ‌Al-Tamari, Ali Olwan, Ehsan Haddad, Muhannad Abu Taha, Ouda Al-Fakhouri

Published – June 17, 2026 09:35 am IST

The Hindu

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