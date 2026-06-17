FIFA World Cup 2026, Austria vs Jordan LIVE: Austria leads 2-1

Argentina beat Algeria 3-0 in the earlier Group J match with Lionel Messi scoring a hat-trick
Updated – June 17, 2026 11:48 am IST
Austria’s Romano Schmid scores his side’s opening goal against Jordan during the World Cup Group J match in Santa Clara, on June 16, 2026
| Photo Credit:
AP
Austria defeated debutants Jordan 3-1 in the FIFA World Cup Group J match at the Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California, on Tuesday (June 16, 2026).
Romano Schmid scored the opening goal from distance for Austria to lead in the first half. Ali Olwan equalised for Jordan in the second half, only for an own goal to restore the lead for Austria.
Austria’s all-time top goal-scorer Marko Arnautovic was left on the bench, but he came on and scored a penalty late in stoppage time.
Captain David Alaba started in defence after playing no part in Austria’s final two World Cup qualifiers. The match marked the end of Austria’s 28-year exile from the World Cup.
Striker Ali Olwan and talismanic winger Mousa Al-Tamari started in attack for Jordan, with key forward Yazan Al-Naimat ruled out of the World Cup with a knee injury after scoring eight goals in qualification.
Argentina beat Algeria 3-0 in the earlier Group J match with Lionel Messi scoring a hat-trick.
(With inputs from Reuters)
Read the highlights here:
FILTER UPDATES
-
full time
June 17, 2026 11:38
102:59
Second Half ends, Austria 3, Jordan 1.
-
goal
June 17, 2026 11:37
101:47 Penalty Goal for Arnautovic! 3-1
Goal! Austria 3, Jordan 1. Marko Arnautovic (Austria) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
-
June 17, 2026 11:37
98:46 Penalty Lost
Penalty conceded by Saleem Obaid (Jordan) with a handball in the penalty area.
-
June 17, 2026 11:36
99:54 Contentious Referee Decisions
VAR Decision: Penalty Austria.
-
free kick
June 17, 2026 11:30
94:45 Free Kick Lost
Handball by Nicolas Seiwald (Austria).
-
June 17, 2026 11:29
93:53 Miss
Attempt missed. Konrad Laimer (Austria) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
-
corner
June 17, 2026 11:29
93:16 Corner
Corner, Austria. Conceded by Yazeed Abulaila.
-
June 17, 2026 11:28
92:41 Miss
Attempt missed. Ali Azaizeh (Jordan) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
-
free kick
June 17, 2026 11:28
91:54 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Stefan Posch (Austria).
-
free kick
June 17, 2026 11:28
91:54 Free Kick Won
Mohannad Abu Taha (Jordan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
-
June 17, 2026 11:26
91:07 Attempt Saved
Attempt saved. Marko Arnautovic (Austria) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Yazeed Abulaila (Jordan).
-
half time
June 17, 2026 11:26
90:09 Added Time
Fourth official has announced 10 minutes of added time.
-
June 17, 2026 11:24
88:38 End Delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
-
June 17, 2026 11:23
88:04 Substitution
Substitution, Jordan. Ali Azaizeh replaces Odeh Fakhoury.
-
June 17, 2026 11:22
87:06 Substitution
Substitution, Jordan. Mohammad Al Daoud replaces Mousa Al Tamari.
-
June 17, 2026 11:22
86:29 Start Delay
Delay in match because of an injury Odeh Fakhoury (Jordan).
-
June 17, 2026 11:22
86:29 Start Delay
Delay in match because of an injury Stefan Posch (Austria).
-
free kick
June 17, 2026 11:19
84:23 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Carney Chukwuemeka (Austria).
-
free kick
June 17, 2026 11:19
84:23 Free Kick Won
Nizar Al Rashdan (Jordan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
June 17, 2026 11:18
82:21 Substitution
Substitution, Austria. Patrick Wimmer replaces Romano Schmid.
-
June 17, 2026 11:16
80:59 Substitution
Substitution, Jordan. Mahmoud Al Mardi replaces Ehsan Haddad.
-
June 17, 2026 11:16
80:50 Substitution
Substitution, Jordan. Saed Al Rosan replaces Abdallah Nasib because of an injury.
-
off side
June 17, 2026 11:15
79:41 Offside
Offside, Austria. Marko Arnautovic is caught offside.
-
yellow card
June 17, 2026 11:13
76:20 Yellow Card
Marcel Sabitzer (Austria) is shown the yellow card.
-
June 17, 2026 11:12
75:53 Own Goal by Yazan Al Arab! 2-1
Own Goal by Yazan Al Arab, Jordan. Austria 2, Jordan 1.
-
corner
June 17, 2026 11:10
75:31 Corner
Corner, Austria. Conceded by Ehsan Haddad.
-
June 17, 2026 11:10
74:36 End Delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
-
June 17, 2026 11:09
How FIFA’s ‘hydration breaks’ became football’s most convenient commercial break
Critics of the newly imposed intervals — applied uniformly regardless of temperature, stadium or circumstance — argue that they disrupt the rhythm and momentum that teams spend 45 minutes carefully constructing
How FIFA’s ‘hydration breaks’ became football’s most convenient commercial break
Explore how FIFA’s hydration breaks have sparked controversy, blending player welfare with commercial interests in modern football.
-
June 17, 2026 11:07
71:18 Start Delay
Delay in match for a drinks break.
-
June 17, 2026 11:07
71:09 Substitution
Substitution, Jordan. Saleem Obaid replaces Mohammad Abu Al Nadi.
-
free kick
June 17, 2026 11:07
66:53 Free Kick Lost
Handball by Stefan Posch (Austria).
-
June 17, 2026 11:05
69:37 Contentious Referee Decisions
VAR Decision: No Goal Austria 1-1 Jordan.
-
goal
June 17, 2026 11:03
66:53 Var Cancelled Goal
GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Marko Arnautovic (Austria) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
-
corner
June 17, 2026 11:01
66:26 Corner
Corner, Austria. Conceded by Abdallah Nasib.
-
off side
June 17, 2026 11:00
65:07 Offside
Offside, Jordan. Mousa Al Tamari is caught offside.
-
June 17, 2026 11:00
64:27 End Delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
-
June 17, 2026 10:59
62:54 Start Delay
Delay in match because of an injury Yazeed Abulaila (Jordan).
-
June 17, 2026 10:58
62:47 Attempt Blocked
Attempt blocked. Carney Chukwuemeka (Austria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Romano Schmid.
-
free kick
June 17, 2026 10:55
60:03 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Konrad Laimer (Austria).
-
free kick
June 17, 2026 10:55
60:03 Free Kick Won
Ali Olwan (Jordan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
-
June 17, 2026 10:55
59:37 Miss
Attempt missed. Stefan Posch (Austria) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Marko Arnautovic.
-
free kick
June 17, 2026 10:54
58:57 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Nizar Al Rashdan (Jordan).
-
free kick
June 17, 2026 10:54
58:57 Free Kick Won
Kevin Danso (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
June 17, 2026 10:54
58:19 Substitution
Substitution, Austria. Kevin Danso replaces David Alaba.
-
June 17, 2026 10:54
58:18 Substitution
Substitution, Austria. Carney Chukwuemeka replaces Xaver Schlager.
-
June 17, 2026 10:54
58:05 Substitution
Substitution, Austria. Paul Wanner replaces Phillipp Mwene.
-
free kick
June 17, 2026 10:53
57:48 Free Kick Won
Marko Arnautovic (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
free kick
June 17, 2026 10:53
57:48 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Mousa Al Tamari (Jordan).
-
free kick
June 17, 2026 10:52
55:53 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Mohannad Abu Taha (Jordan).
-
free kick
June 17, 2026 10:52
55:53 Free Kick Won
Stefan Posch (Austria) wins a free kick on the right wing.
-
June 17, 2026 10:50
54:32 Attempt Blocked
Attempt blocked. Ali Olwan (Jordan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mousa Al Tamari.
-
goal
June 17, 2026 10:44
49:09 Goal for Ali Olwan! 1-1
Goal! Austria 1, Jordan 1. Ali Olwan (Jordan) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Noor Al Rawabdeh following a fast break.
-
June 17, 2026 10:40
45′ Start
Second Half begins Austria 1, Jordan 0.
-
June 17, 2026 10:39
45′ Substitution
Substitution, Austria. Marko Arnautovic replaces Sasa Kalajdzic.
-
half time
June 17, 2026 10:22
49:03
First Half ends, Austria 1, Jordan 0.
-
June 17, 2026 10:22
48:54 Miss
Attempt missed. Sasa Kalajdzic (Austria) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer.
-
free kick
June 17, 2026 10:20
45:57 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Nizar Al Rashdan (Jordan).
-
free kick
June 17, 2026 10:20
45:57 Free Kick Won
Nicolas Seiwald (Austria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
-
June 17, 2026 10:20
45:19 Miss
Attempt missed. Mousa Al Tamari (Jordan) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ehsan Haddad.
-
half time
June 17, 2026 10:20
45′ Added Time
Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.
-
June 17, 2026 10:17
43:40 Miss
Attempt missed. Mousa Al Tamari (Jordan) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Odeh Fakhoury following a set piece situation.
-
free kick
June 17, 2026 10:17
42:49 Free Kick Won
Odeh Fakhoury (Jordan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
-
free kick
June 17, 2026 10:15
42:49 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Stefan Posch (Austria).
-
corner
June 17, 2026 10:15
41:41 Corner
Corner, Jordan. Conceded by Stefan Posch.
-
free kick
June 17, 2026 10:14
41:03 Free Kick Won
Ali Olwan (Jordan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
-
free kick
June 17, 2026 10:14
41:03 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Phillipp Mwene (Austria).
-
free kick
June 17, 2026 10:13
40:21 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Xaver Schlager (Austria).
-
free kick
June 17, 2026 10:13
40:21 Free Kick Won
Ehsan Haddad (Jordan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
free kick
June 17, 2026 10:13
39:28 Free Kick Won
Sasa Kalajdzic (Austria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
-
free kick
June 17, 2026 10:13
39:28 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Nizar Al Rashdan (Jordan).
-
free kick
June 17, 2026 10:10
36:29 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Sasa Kalajdzic (Austria).
-
free kick
June 17, 2026 10:10
36:29 Free Kick Won
Abdallah Nasib (Jordan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
June 17, 2026 10:09
33:56 Attempt Blocked
Attempt blocked. Mousa Al Tamari (Jordan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
-
June 17, 2026 10:09
32:14 Miss
Attempt missed. Stefan Posch (Austria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
-
June 17, 2026 10:07
33:54 Attempt Saved
Attempt saved. Ali Olwan (Jordan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner by Alexander Schlager (Austria). Assisted by Ehsan Haddad with a headed pass.
-
June 17, 2026 10:06
29:28 Miss
Attempt missed. Sasa Kalajdzic (Austria) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Phillipp Mwene.
-
June 17, 2026 10:06
25:47 End Delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
-
June 17, 2026 09:57
22:40 Start Delay
Delay in match for a drinks break.
-
June 17, 2026 09:55
21:54 Post
Ali Olwan (Jordan) hits the bar with a header from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Mohannad Abu Taha with a cross following a corner.
-
corner
June 17, 2026 09:55
21:24 Corner
Corner, Jordan. Conceded by David Alaba.
-
goal
June 17, 2026 09:53
20:01 Goal for Romano Schmid! 1-0
Goal! Austria 1, Jordan 0. Romano Schmid (Austria) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Xaver Schlager.
-
off side
June 17, 2026 09:52
18:37 Offside
Offside, Austria. Konrad Laimer is caught offside.
-
June 17, 2026 09:52
18:36 Attempt Blocked
Attempt blocked. Marcel Sabitzer (Austria) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sasa Kalajdzic.
-
June 17, 2026 09:51
16:30 Attempt Saved
Attempt saved. Odeh Fakhoury (Jordan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal by Alexander Schlager (Austria). Assisted by Noor Al Rawabdeh.
-
corner
June 17, 2026 09:49
16:31 Corner
Corner, Jordan. Conceded by Alexander Schlager.
-
free kick
June 17, 2026 09:49
16:12 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Konrad Laimer (Austria).
-
free kick
June 17, 2026 09:49
16:12 Free Kick Won
Mousa Al Tamari (Jordan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
corner
June 17, 2026 09:48
15:28 Corner
Corner, Austria. Conceded by Mohammad Abu Al Nadi.
-
free kick
June 17, 2026 09:46
12:59 Free Kick Won
Odeh Fakhoury (Jordan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
free kick
June 17, 2026 09:46
12:59 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Xaver Schlager (Austria).
-
free kick
June 17, 2026 09:45
12:03 Free Kick Won
Sasa Kalajdzic (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
free kick
June 17, 2026 09:45
12:03 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Abdallah Nasib (Jordan).
-
off side
June 17, 2026 09:45
11:06 Offside
Offside, Austria. Konrad Laimer is caught offside.
-
June 17, 2026 09:44
10:32 Miss
Attempt missed. David Alaba (Austria) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
-
June 17, 2026 09:43
8:41 Attempt Saved
Attempt saved. Mousa Al Tamari (Jordan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Alexander Schlager (Austria). Assisted by Odeh Fakhoury.
-
free kick
June 17, 2026 09:40
6:59 Free Kick Lost
Handball by Konrad Laimer (Austria).
-
June 17, 2026 09:34
1:30 Miss
Attempt missed. Ehsan Haddad (Jordan) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nizar Al Rashdan.
-
June 17, 2026 09:33
First half Start
First Half begins.
-
June 17, 2026 08:15
Lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Austria: Alexander Schlager, David Alaba, Philipp Lienhart, Phillipp Mwene, Stefan Posch, Xaver Schlager, Nicolas Seiwald, Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer, Romano Schmid, Sasa Kalajdzic
Jordan: Yazeed Abu Laila, Abdullah Nasib, Yazan Al-Arab, Mohammad Abu Al-Nadi, Noor Al-Rawabdeh, Nizar Al-Rashdan, Mousa Al-Tamari, Ali Olwan, Ehsan Haddad, Muhannad Abu Taha, Ouda Al-Fakhouri
Published – June 17, 2026 09:35 am IST
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
- Access 10 free stories every month
- Save stories to read later
- Access to comment on every story
- Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
- Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
${ ind + 1 }
${ device }Last active – ${ la }