FIFA World Cup 2026, Austria vs Jordan LIVE: Austria leads 2-1

Updated – June 17, 2026 11:48 am IST

Austria’s Romano Schmid scores his side’s opening goal against Jordan during the World Cup Group J match in Santa Clara, on June 16, 2026 | Photo Credit: AP

Austria defeated debutants Jordan 3-1 in the FIFA World Cup Group J match at the Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California, on Tuesday (June 16, 2026).

Romano Schmid scored the opening goal from distance for Austria to lead in the first half. Ali Olwan equalised for Jordan in the second half, only for an own goal to restore the lead for Austria.

Austria’s all-time top goal-scorer Marko Arnautovic was ‌left on the bench, but he came on and scored a penalty late in stoppage time.

Captain David Alaba started in defence after playing no part ‌in Austria’s final two World Cup qualifiers. The match marked the end of Austria’s 28-year ‌exile from the World Cup.

Striker Ali Olwan and talismanic winger Mousa Al-Tamari ⁠started in attack for Jordan, with key forward Yazan Al-Naimat ‌ruled out of the World Cup with a knee injury after scoring eight goals in qualification.

Argentina beat Algeria 3-0 in the earlier Group J match with Lionel Messi scoring a hat-trick.

(With inputs from Reuters)

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