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Search Subscribe Home Business West Asia war highlights: Trump states U.S.-Iran offer to be signed Sunday Business West Asia war highlights: Trump states U.S.-Iran offer to be signed Sunday By Correspondent - 86 Facebook X Pinterest WhatsApp 19459565 < meta itemprop= material= 19459004 > < meta itemprop= material= 19459008 >< meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= 19459011 material= 19459012 >< meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= material= >< period itemscope= 19459017 itemprop = 19459018 itemtype = >< meta material= itemprop= > < meta material= 19459027 itemprop= 19459028 > < period itemscope= itemprop= itemtype = > < meta material= itemprop= > < meta itemprop= 19459038 material= 19459016 >< meta itemprop= material= > < meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459016 > < meta itemprop= 19459050 material= 19459051 >< meta itemprop= material= >< period itemscope= 19459017 itemprop = 19459055 itemtype= 19459019 >< meta material = itemprop= 19459005 >< meta itemprop = 19459028 material= 19459060 > 19459576< period itemtype= 19459061 itemscope= itemprop= 19459013 >< meta itemprop = material = >< meta material = itemprop= >< meta material= itemprop = 19459069 > 19459576< period itemtype= 19459024 itemscope = itemprop= 19459072 >< period itemtype= itemscope= itemprop = 19459075 >< meta material= 19459076 itemprop= >< meta material= 19459078 itemprop= 19459067 >< meta material = itemprop= 19459069 > < meta material= 19459025 itemprop= >< meta material= 19459027 itemprop= > 19459576< period itemprop = itemscope= itemtype= 19459088 >< meta material= 19459049 itemprop= 19459028. > 19459576< meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= 19459005 material= >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= 19459027 >< meta itemprop= material= 19459076 >< period itemprop= 19459033 itemscope itemtype= 19459101 >< meta itemprop= 19459102 material= 19459103 >< meta itemprop= 19459104 material = >< meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= material= 19459109 > 19459576 < meta itemprop= 19459110 material= 19459113 >< meta itemprop= 19459110 material= 19459115 >< meta itemprop= 19459110 material= 19459117 > 19459576< meta itemprop= material= 19459025 >< meta itemprop= material =. 19459027 >< period itemprop= itemscope itemtype= 19459061 >< meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= 19459067 material= 19459128 >< meta itemprop= 19459069 material= 19459130 > < meta itemprop = 19459110 material= 19459111 >< meta itemprop= material= 19459113 > < meta itemprop= material= > < li itemprop = 19459141 itemscope itemtype = 19459142 > Home< meta itemprop = 19459005 material = 19459144 >< meta itemprop= material = 19459146 > 19459628 News< meta itemprop= material= 19459150 >< meta itemprop= 19459145 material= 19459152 > 19459628< li itemprop= 19459141 itemscope itemtype= 19459142 > World< meta itemprop= 19459005 material= 19459053 >< meta itemprop = 19459145 material= 19459158 > 19459636 Iran states funeral service for late Supreme Leader Khamenei to start July 4, burial set for July 9 Upgraded 19459639- June 14, 2026 09:30 am IST 19659006 President Donald Trump.|Picture Credit: AP < div id= 19459169 itemprop = > 19659008 This liveblog is now closed. Click on this link for the current updates. U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Saturday( June 13, 2026 )that a handle Iran to end the war in the Middle East would be signed on Sunday, which the tactical Strait of Hormuz would be” open up to all “instantly after. Check out Jaishankar talks to Rubio, lodges strong demonstration over U.S. Navy attacks that eliminated 3 Indians 19659011 Iran had actually provided a various timeline previously in the day, however nevertheless signified an arrangement remained in the offing, as both the warring celebrations and their conciliators revealed increasing optimism that weeks of stopping settlements were waning. Considering that an April 8 truce stopped briefly the worst of the battling, Trump has actually consistently firmly insisted an offer was near just for the wrangling to drag out. < li data-event-publish-date= 19459173 data-event-uri = 19459174 data-event-id= 19459175 id= itemprop= 19459177 itemscope itemtype = > 19459565 < meta itemprop = 19459028 material= 19459184 > 19459638 June 13, 2026 22:59 U.K.’s Starmer, Trump talk about efforts to end Iran dispute 19459640 19459638 British Prime Minister Keir Starmer went over efforts to end the Iran dispute throughout a telephone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, Downing Street stated on Saturday( June 13). 19659015 Mr. Starmer invited development made up until now and restated that Britain stands all set to support the application of any peace contract and deal with worldwide partners to guarantee its success. The 2 leaders likewise settled on the requirement to bring back flexibility of navigation to alleviate worldwide financial effect. 19659017- Reuters 19659018< li data-event-publish-date= data-event-uri= data-event-id= 19459188 id= itemprop = itemscope itemtype= > < meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= 19459046 material= >< meta itemprop = material = > 19459638 June 13, 2026 22:50 19659019 Trump states U.S. will get Iran’s enriched uranium when’ all is calm’ 19459638 President Donald Trump stated the United States would discover and ruin Iran’s enriched uranium when the area is calmer, as he revealed that an offer to end the war would be signed on Sunday (June 14). “When all is calm, we will enter and get the Nuclear Dust, buried deep under the effective sunken granite mountains, thanks to our gorgeous B-2 Bombers and their fantastic pilots, and downblend and damage it, whether in Iran, or the United States,” he stated on social networks on Saturday. -AFP 19659022< li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19459200 data-event-id= id= itemprop= itemscope itemtype= > < meta itemprop= material= 19459206 > June 13, 2026 22:22 U.S.-Iran offer will be signed on June 14: Donald Trump 19459640. 19459638 U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday( June 13) revealed what he referred to as a brand-new contract with Iran, declaring it would completely avoid Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. 19659024 In a declaration, Mr. Trump criticised previous President Barack Obama’s Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), calling it a path for Iran to ultimately get a nuclear weapon. He stated his suggested offer was “the precise opposite” and would function as “a wall to no nuclear weapon”. Mr. Trump stated the contract was set up to be signed on Sunday( June 14) and declared it would lead to the resuming of the Strait of Hormuz to all shipping. He likewise asserted that no U.S. funds would be supplied to Iran under the plan. 19659026 The U.S. President even more stated that nuclear product buried at Iranian centers would become protected and ruined, including that the United States was prepared to utilize” the supreme option” if the diplomatic procedure stopped working. 19459565< meta itemprop = 19459044 material= 19459219 >< meta itemprop = material = > 19459638 June 13, 2026 21:50 No scarcity of energy in nation, LPG, oil supply circumstance comfy: Hardeep Singh Puri 19459640 Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday( June 13) stated there is no scarcity of energy in the nation and the supply circumstance of petroleum, LPG and gas is rather comfy. Consulting with press reporters in Ludhiana, Mr. Puri even more asserted that, while fuel rates increased significantly in lots of nations, rates in India stopped by 3.1 % from May 2022 to May 2026. The petroleum and gas minister stated oil rates increased throughout the world in the wake of the Iran dispute. 19659031 -PTI 19659032< li data-event-publish-date= data-event-uri= data-event-id = 19459227 id= itemprop= 19459177 itemscope itemtype= > < meta itemprop= 19459044 material= 19459232 >< meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material = 19459236 > 19459638 June 13, 2026 21:01 BJP leaders fulfill household of Deoria guy eliminated in U.S.-Iran dispute, guarantee all possible aid. 19459640 BJP leaders on Saturday( June 13) satisfied the household of a Deoria male who was amongst 3 Indian team members eliminated throughout an attack on merchant ships off the Oman coast amidst the U.S.-Iran dispute, and ensured them of all possible support. 19659034 Following instructions from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Ramdhar Chaurasia, MLA from Rampur Karkhana, checked out Surauli town and fulfilled the household of 35-year-old Shivanand Chaurasia to use acknowledgements and assistance. 19659035 Previously, BJP Gorakhpur local president Sahajanand Rai and district president Kali Prasad had actually likewise satisfied the bereaved household and revealed their acknowledgements. Previous MLA and Samajwadi Party leader Anugrah Narayan Singh likewise checked out the household. – PTI 19459565< meta itemprop = material= 19459245 >< meta itemprop= 19459046 material= >< meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 13, 2026 20:28 19659038 Trump to talk about Strait of Hormuz demining efforts at G7 as self-confidence grows for Iran war offer U.S. President Donald Trump is anticipated to go over strategies to demine the Strait of Hormuz with allies throughout next week’s Group of Seven top in France, a senior U.S. administration authorities stated on Saturday (June 13), as self-confidence grows for an Iran war offer. 19659039 Britain and France, who are both members of the G7, have actually revealed interest in helping with demining the crucial waterway once the dispute is stopped briefly. 19659040 The authorities, who informed press reporters on the condition of privacy on guideline set by the White House, stated Mr. Trump likewise prepares to fulfill on the sideline of the top with the leaders of Egypt, Qatar, and United Arab Emirates to talk about efforts to unwind the Iran war. 19659041 The top starts on Monday. 19659042- AP < li data-event-publish-date = 19459251 data-event-uri= data-event-id= id = 19459253 itemprop= itemscope itemtype = 19459178 > < meta itemprop = material = >< meta itemprop= material= > June 13, 2026 19:59 19659044 Infractions of U.S. blockade in Strait of Hormuz will not be endured: Rubio informs Jaishankar 19459638 U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has actually stated that any offense of the American blockade and illegal transportation of Iranian oil through the Strait of Hormuz will not be endured. The declaration came following his conversation on” current occasions” in the crucial strait with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday( June 12, 2026 ), ” The Secretary worried that all business vessels need to right away adhere to orders from U.S. forces as they look for to maintain peace and security in the Strait,” State Department representative Tommy Pigott stated in a main declaration stated on Saturday( June 13, 2026). In his talk with Mr. Rubio, EAM Jaishankar lodged strong demonstration versus the death of Indian nationals in U.S. attacks on ships off the coast of Oman.” Such deadly actions versus industrial shipping are not warranted,” Mr. Jaishankar stated in a post on X 19459659 after the discussion. 19659047 Check out the story here 19659048< img src= data-src-template = data-original = 19459264 alt width = height= 19459267 > 19659049 Offenses of U.S. blockade in Strait of Hormuz will not be endured: Rubio informs Jaishankar Rubio alerts versus U.S. blockade infractions in the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting compliance for peace and security. 19659051 19459565 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459276 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459280 > June 13, 2026 18:42 19659052 Iran states finalizing of Islamabad memorandum will not occur on Sunday 19459640 The precise timing of the finalizing of the Islamabad memorandum will not be on Sunday (June 14), Iran’s Foreign Ministry representative Esmaeil Baghaei stated, according to state media on Saturday. Mr. Baghaei stated the possibility of signing the Islamabad memorandum in the coming days might not be dismissed, however included that care was required concerning any talk about the finalizing date due to the doubt of the opposite. 19659054 – Reuters 19659055 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459284 id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459178 > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459289 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459289 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459293 > June 13, 2026 18:23 19659056 Lebanese Army withdraws from southern town after Israeli soldiers advance neighboring 19459640 19459638 The Lebanese Army on Saturday (June 13) withdrew its soldiers from a base in a southern Lebanese town after Israeli soldiers advanced in a location close by, a military authorities stated. The departure from the army barracks in Kfar Tebnit came as the Israeli military released an evacuation caution for about 20 places, consisting of the southern city of Nabatiyeh and close-by towns. Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported airstrikes on Saturday on various towns near Nabatiyeh, consisting of one that eliminated 2 individuals in Deir al-Zahrani. It included that Nabatiyeh underwent weapons shelling on Saturday. A senior Lebanese military authorities informed 19459658 The Associated Press that the Lebanese army moved its forces from the Kfar Tebnit barracks following an attack by Israeli forces into the location. The authorities, who did not intricate, spoke on condition of privacy in line with policies. – AP < li data-event-publish-date = 19459295 data-event-uri = 19459296 data-event-id = 19459297 id = 19459297 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459178 > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = > 19459638 June 13, 2026 17:23 U.S. states downed numerous Iran drones as both firmly insist offer better 19459638 The United States stated it downed several Iranian drones targeting business ships in the Strait of Hormuz early on Saturday (June 13), hours after both sides stated an offer to end the West Asian war was closer than ever. The interception followed weeks of stopping talks in between Tehran and Washington, moderated by Pakistan, that have actually been marked by hazards and exchanges of fire regardless of a vulnerable truce concurred in April. 19659064 U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), which manages operations in the area, published on X that Iran had actually “introduced several one-way attack drones in an effort to strike industrial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz”. 19659065 “U.S. forces have actually downed all of them in current hours as traffic circulation through the strait continues unobstructed,” it stated. – AFP 19659067 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459308 data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459310 id = 19459310 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459178 > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459315 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459315 > < meta itemprop = material = > June 13, 2026 16:50 19659068 U.S.-Iran peace offer finalizing anticipated within 24 hours, states Pakistan PM Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated on Saturday (June 13) that the United States and Iran have actually accepted a structure for a peace offer that would end the months-long dispute in West Asia, with a last text of the offer reached. Pakistan is now getting ready for an electronic finalizing anticipated within the next 24 hours followed by technical-level talks next week, Mr. Sharif included. < meta itemprop="dateModified" material="2026-06-13T16:47:34+05:30">< meta itemprop ="url"material ="https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/west-asia-war-donald-trump-usa-iran-ceasefire-israel-lebanon-attacks-strait-of-hormuz-june-13-2026/article71096410.ece#363166"> June 13, 2026 16:47 Iran calls Trump’s drone attack declares ‘just unwarranted’ U.S. President Donald Trump’s claim that Iran performed a drone attack on Indian ships in the Strait of Hormuz is” just unwarranted”, the Iranian embassy has actually stated. The objective likewise explained Mr. Trump’s remarks as an effort to divert attention from the American armed force’s strikes on merchant vessels in the Gulf of Oman today that eliminated 3 Indian mariners. “The U.S. President’s allegation versus Iran concerning an Indian vessel in the Strait of Hormuz is merely unwarranted,” it stated on social networks. “It is an effort to divert spotlight from the harsh reality that the United States has actually assaulted 3 Indian vessels in less than a week and eliminated 3 innocent Indian sailors. That’s pitiful,” the embassy included. -PTI < meta itemprop="datePublished" material ="2026-06-13T16:18:18+05:30">< meta itemprop="dateModified" material ="2026-06-13T16:18:18+05:30">< meta itemprop="url" material="https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/west-asia-war-donald-trump-usa-iran-ceasefire-israel-lebanon-attacks-strait-of-hormuz-june-13-2026/article71096410.ece#363165"> June 13, 2026 16:18 Iran states funeral service for late Supreme Leader Khamenei to start July 4, burial set for July 9 Funeral for Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei will start in Tehran on July 4 and conclude with his burial in the northeastern city of Mashhad on July 9, state media reported on Saturday( June 13). Khamenei, was eliminated in Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iran in February. His death marked completion of more than 3 years at the helm of the Islamic Republic. Check out the story here < img src ="http://www.thehindu.com/theme/images/th-online/1x1_spacer.png" data-src-template="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/incoming/tcfyzv/article71097437.ece/alternates/LANDSCAPE_1200/2026-06-08T072520Z_1681239943_RC21PLAZ9DSV_RTRMADP_3_IRAN-CRISIS.JPG" data-original="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/incoming/tcfyzv/article71097437.ece/alternates/LANDSCAPE_1200/2026-06-08T072520Z_1681239943_RC21PLAZ9DSV_RTRMADP_3_IRAN-CRISIS.JPG" alt width="100%" height="100%"> Funeral for killed Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei set for July, as offer to end war nears Iran reveals funeral dates for late Supreme Leader Khamenei, beginning July 4 in Tehran and burial on July 9. < meta itemprop="dateModified" material="2026-06-13T15:01:13+05:30"> June 13, 2026 15:01 Lebanon reports Israeli strikes in south after evacuation caution Lebanon reported Israeli strikes on the nation’s south on Saturday (June 13, 2026) soon after the Israeli army provided an evacuation caution for 20 places, consisting of the city of Nabatieh, ahead of raids there. The state-run . National News Agency( NNA stated Israeli airstrikes struck a number of locations covered by the caution, consisting of the towns of Rihan and Sujud, situated not far from Nabatieh. < img src="http://www.thehindu.com/theme/images/th-online/1x1_spacer.png" data-src-template="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/incoming/mv5lud/article71097165.ece/alternates/LANDSCAPE_1200/2026-06-13T063607Z_1971700067_RC2TSLA8OOAR_RTRMADP_3_IRAN-CRISIS-LEBANON-ISRAEL.JPG" data-original=[ “https://th-i.thgim.com/public/incoming/mv5lud/article71097165.ece/alternates/LANDSCAPE_1200/2026-06-13T063607Z_1971700067_RC2TSLA8OOAR_RTRMADP_3_IRAN-CRISIS-LEBANON-ISRAEL.JPG” alt width =”100%” height=”100%”> Lebanon reports Israeli strikes in south after evacuation caution Lebanon reports Israeli airstrikes in the south, following evacuation cautions for numerous areas amidst continuous dispute with Hezbollah. < li data-event-publish-date ="2026-06-13T14:53:41.000+0530" data-event-uri="https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/west-asia-war-donald-trump-usa-iran-ceasefire-israel-lebanon-attacks-strait-of-hormuz-june-13-2026/article71096410.ece/liveEvent/entry/363160" data-event-id="363160" id="363160" itemprop="liveBlogUpdate" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/BlogPosting"> < meta itemprop ="datePublished" material ="2026-06-13T14:53:41+05:30"> < meta itemprop="url" material="https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/west-asia-war-donald-trump-usa-iran-ceasefire-israel-lebanon-attacks-strait-of-hormuz-june-13-2026/article71096410.ece#363160"> June 13, 2026 14:53 Lebanon reports Israeli strikes in south after Israeli caution Lebanese state media reported Israeli strikes on the nation’s south on Saturday( June 13, 2026) quickly after the Israeli army released an evacuation caution for 20 areas, consisting of the city of Nabatieh, ahead of raids there. Lebanon’s National News Agency ( NNA) reported Israeli airstrikes in numerous locations covered by the evacuation caution, consisting of the towns of Rihan and Sujud, situated not far from Nabatieh. – AFP < li data-event-publish-date="2026-06-13T13:08:37.000+0530" data-event-uri="https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/west-asia-war-donald-trump-usa-iran-ceasefire-israel-lebanon-attacks-strait-of-hormuz-june-13-2026/article71096410.ece/liveEvent/entry/363154" data-event-id="363154" id ="363154" itemprop ="liveBlogUpdate" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/BlogPosting"> < meta itemprop ="dateModified" material="2026-06-13T13:08:37+05:30">< meta itemprop="url"material="https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/west-asia-war-donald-trump-usa-iran-ceasefire-israel-lebanon-attacks-strait-of-hormuz-june-13-2026/article71096410.ece#363154"> June 13, 2026 13:08 Israeli military cautions of impending strikes on south Lebanon The Israeli armed force on Saturday( June 13, 2026) alerted of impending strikes on south Lebanon, informing locals of 20 towns and towns, consisting of numerous near Nabatieh city, to leave regardless of a ceasefire in its war with Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. ” For your security, you need to leave your homes right away and transfer to the north of the Zahrani River,” the armed force’s Arabic-language representative Avichay Adraee stated in a post on X. “Anyone who remains in the area of Hezbollah setups or ways of warfare is threatening their lives,” he included, implicating the motion of breaching the truce. – AFP < meta itemprop="dateModified" material="2026-06-13T12:24:44+05:30">< meta itemprop="url" material="https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/west-asia-war-donald-trump-usa-iran-ceasefire-israel-lebanon-attacks-strait-of-hormuz-june-13-2026/article71096410.ece#363151"> June 13, 2026 12:24 Iran calls Trump’s drone attack declares’ merely unwarranted’ U.S. President Donald Trump’s claim that Iran performed a drone attack on Indian ships in the Strait of Hormuz is” just unwarranted”, the Iranian embassy has actually stated. The objective likewise explained Mr. Trump’s remarks as an effort to divert attention from the American armed force’s strikes on merchant vessels in the Gulf of Oman today that eliminated 3 Indian mariners. “The U.S. President’s allegation versus Iran relating to an Indian vessel in the Strait of Hormuz is merely unwarranted,” it stated on social networks. “ It is an effort to divert spotlight from the harsh reality that the U.S. has actually assaulted 3 Indian vessels in less than a week and eliminated 3 innocent Indian sailors. That’s pitiful,” the embassy included. -PTI < meta itemprop ="datePublished" material="2026-06-13T12:22:51+05:30"> < meta itemprop="url" material="https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/west-asia-war-donald-trump-usa-iran-ceasefire-israel-lebanon-attacks-strait-of-hormuz-june-13-2026/article71096410.ece#363150"> June 13, 2026 12:22 U.S. states downed numerous Iranian drones as both firmly insist offer better The United States stated it downed numerous Iranian drones targeting business ships in the Strait of Hormuz on early Saturday( June 13, 2026), hours after both sides stated an offer to end the war in West Asia was closer than ever. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), which manages operations in the area, published on X that Iran had actually” introduced several one-way attack drones in an effort to strike business ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz”. “U.S. forces have actually downed all of them in current hours as traffic circulation through the strait continues unobstructed, “it stated. – AFP

< li data-event-publish-date="2026-06-13T10:07:55.000+0530" data-event-uri="https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/west-asia-war-donald-trump-usa-iran-ceasefire-israel-lebanon-attacks-strait-of-hormuz-june-13-2026/article71096410.ece/liveEvent/entry/363145" data-event-id="363145" id="363145" itemprop="liveBlogUpdate" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/BlogPosting">

< meta itemprop="datePublished" material="2026-06-13T10:07:55+05:30">< meta itemprop="dateModified" material ="2026-06-13T10:07:55+05:30"> June 13, 2026 10:07 India rejects reports about attack on 4th vessel in Gulf India on Saturday( June 13, 2026 )rejected reports that a 4th vessel was assaulted near Oman on Friday( June 12, 2026) night. Randhir Jaiswal, representative for the Ministry of External Affairs rejected reports that MT Liaki Freedom, a Marshall Islands-flagged vessel, was assaulted near Oman. He stated that the Ministry had actually gotten in touch with the vessel and verified that all team members were safe. MV Jalveer and MT Sentebello were assaulted because area previously today. < img src="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/news/national/7ixuga/article71096549.ece/alternates/LANDSCAPE_1200/MT%20Liaki%20Freedom.jpg" data-src-template="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/news/national/7ixuga/article71096549.ece/alternates/LANDSCAPE_1200/MT%20Liaki%20Freedom.jpg" data-original="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/news/national/7ixuga/article71096549.ece/alternates/LANDSCAPE_1200/MT%20Liaki%20Freedom.jpg" alt width ="100%" height="100%"> Centre rejects reports of 4th vessel assaulted near Oman; states all team members safe India rejects reports of MT Liaki Freedom attack near Oman, validating all team members are safe.

< meta itemprop="datePublished" material ="2026-06-13T08:12:22+05:30">< meta itemprop ="dateModified" material ="2026-06-13T08:12:22+05:30">< meta itemprop="url" material ="https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/west-asia-war-donald-trump-usa-iran-ceasefire-israel-lebanon-attacks-strait-of-hormuz-june-13-2026/article71096410.ece#362989"> June 13, 2026 08:12 U.S., Iran have actually accepted phrasing of an offer to end their war, Pakistan’s PM states Pakistan’s Prime Minister stated that the United States and Iran have actually accepted phrasing of a contract targeted at ending their war in West Asia which arbitrators were dealing with both sides to settle an offer. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated the U.S. and Iran have actually reached a” last, concurred upon text “. He stated Pakistan, which has actually taken the lead in mediation efforts, was dealing with the warring nations on next actions. ” Peace has actually never ever been this close as it is now,” Mr. Sharif stated in a post on X. – AP

< meta itemprop="datePublished" material="2026-06-13T07:20:09+05:30">< meta itemprop ="dateModified" material ="2026-06-13T07:20:09+05:30">< meta itemprop="url" material ="https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/west-asia-war-donald-trump-usa-iran-ceasefire-israel-lebanon-attacks-strait-of-hormuz-june-13-2026/article71096410.ece#362690"> June 13, 2026 07:20 Hezbollah states it challenged Israeli soldiers advancing in south Lebanon Hezbollah stated on Friday( June 13, 2026) its fighters had actually faced Israeli forces advancing towards a southern Lebanese town, as Israel continued with its strikes in Lebanon. In a declaration, Hezbollah stated its fighters initially targeted Israeli soldiers advancing towards Majdal Zoun, around 5 km from the western side of the border, on Thursday (June 11, 2026 )night” with duplicated rocket barrages, requiring them to pull away”. It then stated it engaged with an advancing force there on Friday (June 12, 2026)” engaging them with light and medium weapons and rockets “. The group likewise declared other attacks on Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon. The Israeli military on the other hand released an evacuation caution for 3 southern Lebanese towns. – AFP

< li data-event-publish-date="2026-06-13T07:20:07.000+0530" data-event-uri="https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/west-asia-war-donald-trump-usa-iran-ceasefire-israel-lebanon-attacks-strait-of-hormuz-june-13-2026/article71096410.ece/liveEvent/entry/362667" data-event-id="362667" id="362667" itemprop ="liveBlogUpdate" itemscope itemtype ="https://schema.org/BlogPosting">

< meta itemprop ="datePublished" material="2026-06-13T07:20:07+05:30"> < meta itemprop="url" material ="https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/west-asia-war-donald-trump-usa-iran-ceasefire-israel-lebanon-attacks-strait-of-hormuz-june-13-2026/article71096410.ece#362667"> June 13, 2026 07:20 Tehran would not deliver control of Strait of Hormuz under draft U.S. offer, states Iran Iran’s state media stated on Friday( June 12, 2026 )that under a draft arrangement with the United States, Tehran would not quit control over the tactical Strait of Hormuz. “Iran makes no dedication in this text to deliver the management of the strait or the repair of conditions that existed prior to the American and Israeli military aggressiveness,” according to the main IRNA news company, which described” the broad lays out of the present text” being settled. < img src="http://www.thehindu.com/theme/images/th-online/1x1_spacer.png" data-src-template="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/incoming/qej17u/article71093087.ece/alternates/LANDSCAPE_1200/2026-05-29T093129Z_833218144_RC2WILAXYI3O_RTRMADP_3_IRAN-CRISIS-TALKS.JPG"data-original ="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/incoming/qej17u/article71093087.ece/alternates/LANDSCAPE_1200/2026-05-29T093129Z_833218144_RC2WILAXYI3O_RTRMADP_3_IRAN-CRISIS-TALKS.JPG"alt width ="100%" height="100%"> Tehran would not deliver control of Strait of Hormuz under draft U.S. offer, states Iran Iran’s draft accord with the U.S. proposes 60 days of settlements for a nuclear offer and release of $ 24 billion in properties.

< li data-event-publish-date ="2026-06-13T07:20:06.000+0530" data-event-uri="https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/west-asia-war-donald-trump-usa-iran-ceasefire-israel-lebanon-attacks-strait-of-hormuz-june-13-2026/article71096410.ece/liveEvent/entry/362664" data-event-id="362664" id="362664" itemprop="liveBlogUpdate" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/BlogPosting">

< meta itemprop="dateModified" material ="2026-06-13T07:20:06+05:30">< meta itemprop="url" material="https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/west-asia-war-donald-trump-usa-iran-ceasefire-israel-lebanon-attacks-strait-of-hormuz-june-13-2026/article71096410.ece#362664"> June 13, 2026 07:20 Jaishankar talks to Rubio, lodges strong demonstration over U.S. Navy attacks that eliminated 3 Indians External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and lodged a strong demonstration over the attacks by the U.S. Navy in the Gulf that eliminated 3 Indian mariners. ” Such deadly actions versus industrial shipping are not warranted,” Mr. Jaishankar stated in a post on X about his talks with Mr. Rubio. Jaishankar speaks with Rubio, lodges strong demonstration over U.S. Navy attacks that eliminated 3 Indians Jaishankar demonstrations to Rubio over U.S. Navy attacks in the Gulf that eliminated 3 Indian mariners, condemning unjustified actions.

< meta itemprop="datePublished" material="2026-06-13T07:20:03+05:30">< meta itemprop="dateModified" material ="2026-06-13T07:20:03+05:30">< meta itemprop ="url" material="https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/west-asia-war-donald-trump-usa-iran-ceasefire-israel-lebanon-attacks-strait-of-hormuz-june-13-2026/article71096410.ece#362663"> June 13, 2026 07:20 The Hindu’s Editorial on the West Asia war President Donald Trump’s choice to withdraw from striking Iran, simply hours after threatening to take the nation’s Kharg Island, highlights the predicament he deals with in handling Tehran. Mr. Trump, who introduced the dispute with his ally Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel on February 28, now wishes to end it through talks. Iran, which made it through 40 days of U.S.-Israeli battle and now manages the Strait of Hormuz, appears reluctant to hand him a diplomatic success. Caught in between an unmanageable Israel, whose battle of Lebanon threatens the vulnerable U.S.-Iran ceasefire, and a pushed Iran that has actually ended up being significantly bold and intransigent, Mr. Trump went back to his familiar playbook of utilizing military pressure to change Tehran’s working out position.[ 19659146]Click on this link to check out the complete Editorial

< meta itemprop="datePublished" material ="2026-06-13T07:19:58+05:30"> < meta itemprop="url" material ="https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/west-asia-war-donald-trump-usa-iran-ceasefire-israel-lebanon-attacks-strait-of-hormuz-june-13-2026/article71096410.ece#362666"> June 13, 2026 07:19 A handle U.S. ‘has actually never ever been closer’, states Iran A day after U.S. President Donald Trump pulled back from a threatened attack on Iran, declaring development in talks, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on Friday (June 12, 2026) that Washington and Tehran have actually “never ever been closer” to reaching an initial contract. “The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has actually never ever been closer. Pending its completion, the media need to avoid getting in speculation about its material. In line with our accountable and transparent method, all information will be shown the general public in due course,” Mr. Araghchi composed in a social networks post. U.S. President Donald Trump reposted Mr. Araghchi’s declaration in his Truth Social account. Click on this link to find out more[ 19659151] < meta itemprop ="datePublished" material ="2026-06-13T07:13:35+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="dateModified" material ="2026-06-13T07:13:35+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="url" material ="https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/west-asia-war-donald-trump-usa-iran-ceasefire-israel-lebanon-attacks-strait-of-hormuz-june-13-2026/article71096410.ece#362683"> June 13, 2026 07:13 U.S. forces shoot down Iranian attack drones, source states U.S. forces shot down. several Iranian one-way attack drones heading towards the Strait of Hormuz, a source acquainted with the matter informed Reuters on Friday (June 12, 2026), in the most recent military flare-up even as Washington and Tehran point out development in peace talks. The source, who spoke on condition of privacy, stated the drones had actually postured a risk to business traffic. – Reuters

June 13, 2026 07:07 West Asia war: Major advancements on June 12, 2026 West Asia War updates: Abbas Araghchi states draft U.S. offer consists of ending marine blockade, Hormuz plans Follow The Hindu for more updates on the Iran-Israel war and U.S. military action, consisting of strikes on Iran, Tehran’s reaction, and growing security issues in the Strait of Hormuz.

Released -June 13, 2026 07:06 am IST

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