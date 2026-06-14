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Home Business Fuel costs to be evaluated based upon supply: Govt

Fuel costs to be evaluated based upon supply: Govt

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Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi on Sunday stated fuel costs would be evaluated based upon the schedule of petroleum materials.

Responding to press reporters’ concerns on a possible modification in fuel rates, Gopi stated the circumstance would be evaluated based upon petroleum materials.

“Let us see the supply of crude oil. We have the minister concerned, Hardeep Singh Puri. Let it come,” he stated.

He likewise asked press reporters whether they had the function of a supervisory ministry.

Fuel rates, consisting of fuel, diesel and LPG, have actually seen walkings in current weeks.

The boost followed interruptions in petroleum and gas products connected to the continuous dispute in West Asia.

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