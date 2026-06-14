After 53 years, the Knicks are NBA champs

San Antonio: Knowing New York had actually waited 53 years to see the Knicks raise the NBA champion prize, owner James Dolan didn’t even wait to be handed the 30-pound gold-plated reward.

He got it and raised it skyward with a scream.

“I want to say something to New York,” Dolan yelled. “Hey New York! I’m sorry it took so long! But here we are, and hopefully it won’t take that long again!”

The New York Knicks are champs of the NBA for the very first time considering that 1973, beating the San Antonio Spurs in 5 video games for this title.

Find out more: Knicks manage spectacular return versus Spurs in Game 4, one win from NBA title

Some will state it’s the very first “major” expert sports champion for New York in more than 14 years; that would hold true when counting just Major League Baseball, the NFL, the NHL and the NBA, though it would be incorrect to disregard the New York Liberty’s go to the 2024 WNBA title and New York City FC winning the MLS Cup in 2021.

As far as the groups that have actually been part of the city’s material for generations and generations, yes, this 14-year dry spell is lastly over. The New York Giants won the Super Bowl in 2012, topping the 2011 season.

The Yankees – the most embellished group in U.S. significant professional sports history – have not won a World Series considering that 2009. The Mets have not brought a World Series title to New York considering that 1986. The Rangers last raised that prize in 1994, the Islanders in 1983. The New York Jets have not won a Super Bowl considering that 1969.

None of that matters, a minimum of not right now. The Knicks – who won 13 successive video games at one point in this playoff run and rallied from 29 points down to win Game 4 of the finals at MSG – are the toast of the town.

“Of course I’ve never seen anything like it, because it’d never happened before,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver stated of the Game 4 resurgence in an interview on NBA television on Saturday. “But it’s been amazing.”

The Amazin’ Knicks.

A 3rd title, lastly

It took them 80 years – the Knicks won the very first video game in NBA history in 1946, 3 years before what was then the Basketball Association of America began being referred to as the National Basketball Association – however the franchise has now end up being the ninth that can state it has at least 3 champions.

Boston has 18, the Los Angeles Lakers have 17, Golden State has 7, Chicago has 6, San Antonio has 5, and Philadelphia, Detroit and Miami all have 3.

Invite to the club, New York.

“I enjoy watching these guys,” Knicks legend Larry Johnson stated. “The Garden is back. … It’s back like when we played and made our little run. The city is behind us.”

It’s a franchise that has actually gone through 24 various coaches and more than 400 gamers given that what was, previously, the most current champion season. A few of the video game’s most significant super stars called Madison Square Garden home and could not end the title dry spell, names like Patrick Ewing, Allan Houston, Bernard King and Carmelo Anthony.

The Knicks lost a Game 7 in the 1994 finals to Hakeem Olajuwon and Houston, then made a wonder go to the 1999 finals in a reduced season just to lose to San Antonio in 5 video games – the very first of what ended up being 5 champions for Gregg Popovich and the Spurs.

“We didn’t get it done. … I always say the third time is the charm,” previous Knicks guard John Starks stated.

Starks was. It took the Knicks 27 years to return to the finals, had the Spurs once again standing in their method, and to completely turn the script, it was New York dominating in 5 video games.

MSG, a banner is coming

The world’s most well-known arena – which has actually raised banners for Billy Joel, Elton John and Harry Styles more just recently than it had actually raised one for the Knicks – will be including to the collection swaying from the rafters. If it follows kind from the others, the banner will just have the Knicks logo design, then 2025-26 World Champions underneath that.

A basic message. Getting to the location where the Knicks might state those words once again, that wasn’t so easy.

“There are a couple of franchises that are pretty iconic just because of the history that they have, the location that they’re in, sometimes even the building that they’re in,” stated Knicks coach Mike Brown, who won this title in his very first season with the club. “New York is definitely one of the few that you could say that to in all three facets.

“Everyone goes through their ups and downs. I do not truly believe much about the difficult times that they had, since everyone has bumpy rides, consisting of people. You simply wish to attempt the very best you can to be a part of whatever you can to bring pleasure to the city, to the company. At the end of the day, the chips are going to fall how they fall. I feel blessed, lucky, fortunate, to be a part of what is going on now.”

It is, to put it mildly, an interesting organization. Dolan – who rarely speaks publicly – isn’t afraid of clashes, even including ones with former Knicks greats like Charles Oakley, who was at road games in this title run but has remained away from MSG for years. Leon Rose, the team’s general manager, doesn’t make himself available to reporters either. There is an absolute mystique around the team and how it operates.

It has not always worked. Over a 25-year stretch that ended with the 2021-22 season – not that long ago – the Knicks had the worst record in the NBA. In the four years since, starting with the acquisition of Jalen Brunson from Dallas, the Knicks have the NBA’s fifth-best record.

Start spreadin’ the news …

And this year, as Frank Sinatra said, the Knicks are king of the hill, top of the heap. Some in the fan base grumbled when the Knicks declined to hang an NBA Cup championship banner after beating San Antonio for the in-season tournament title earlier this season. Turns out, the Knicks were just waiting for something better.

So, the 53-year wait is over. It was a very different league, and a very different game, in 1973.

There were 17 teams in the NBA that season, barely half of the 30 that there are now. Teams called places Buffalo, Baltimore, Kansas City-Omaha and Seattle home then; the league has expanded many times since, adding 13 teams in nine different states, plus Canada and the District of Columbia.

The top salary in the league then was about $380,000, or roughly $2.9 million in today’s dollars. There was no 3-point line then, no multi-billion-dollar television deal, no international players.

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The Knicks flew home on a United Airlines flight from the 1973 title clincher in Inglewood, California, and officials at Kennedy Airport expected what was then called a “wild” crowd of fans present to greet the plane. They braced for “hundreds” of people that day.

This celebration might be a little bigger.