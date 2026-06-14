Chief secy reviews preparedness for Prez, PM visit

Grand Plans for Odisha Govt’s 2-Year MilestoneBhubaneswar: The state govt is making elaborate security and ceremonial arrangements for the grand celebrations marking two years of the Mohan Charan Majhi government, to be attended by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district on June 20.At Dandabosh in Rairangpur, the President and the Prime Minister will inaugurate several development projects and lay foundation stones for key infrastructure works before addressing a public meeting, an official statement said on Saturday. Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and chief minister Majhi will also be present.Ahead of the public event, Murmu and Modi will visit Pahadpur near Rairangpur — the President’s in-laws’ village — where they will take part in a local programme and visit an exhibition.President Murmu is scheduled to arrive in Rairangpur on June 19, while the Prime Minister will reach the town on June 20.Preparations for the high-profile visit were reviewed at a state-level meeting chaired by chief secretary Anu Garg at Lok Seva Bhavan here. She took stock of arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the programmes and issued directions for timely completion of all works.The meeting was attended by development commissioner-cum-additional chief secretary Deoranjan Kumar Singh and additional chief secretary (home) Hemant Sharma among others.

Discussions focused on security, protocol, convoy movement, helipad readiness, programme coordination, airport arrangements, accommodation for guests, medical services, fire safety, uninterrupted power and water supply, road repairs, sanitation, telecommunications and media management. Special secretary (home) Radha Kishan Sharma presented the initial preparedness report.Garg directed all departments and district authorities to maintain close coordination, ensure regular monitoring and adhere to timelines, stressing strict compliance with security and protocol at every stage of the visit.