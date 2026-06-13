WB: Police browse TMC MLA Mitra’s home

Run-through Cops performed a raid at Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee’s Kalighat house early Saturday. The operation intended to find his executive assistant, Sumit Roy, who is apparently absconding in connection with a case. After a three-hour search, Roy was not discovered. Banerjee later on declared cops burst his gate. He is set up for interrogations by 2 companies on successive days. Listen to this post in summed up format

ANI TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee leaves from the house of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after conference, in Kolkata on Wednesday. (ANI Video Grab)

Kolkata: A three-hour marathon raid and search operations was carried out at Trinamool Congress basic secretary Abhishek Banerjee at Kalighat Road house from early Saturday early morning by Salboni Police Station under West Midnapore District Police, as they were searching for Banerjee’s executive assistant, Sumit Roy.

A group from Salboni Police Station, led by a deputy superintendent ranking officer, accompanied by the main armed police (CAPF) had actually reached Abhishek Banerjee’s home at the wee hours of around 3AM on Saturday. A group from the regional Kalighat Police Station had actually reached Kalighat.

Learn more: ‘They burst the lock …’: Bengal Police rob Abhishek Banerjee’s home for over 4 hours

After waiting on over 2 hours at eviction of Abhishek Banerjee’s home, the authorities group burst the lock of the entryway gate with the assistance of the Disaster Management Department and got in the house of Abhishek Banerjee, sources stated.

Abhishek Banerjee stated the whole home was browsed. Sumit Roy was not discovered at his home.

The raid and search operations were intended to discover Banerjee’s individual assistant Sumit Roy, who is currently absconding, in connection with a case submitted versus him at Salboni Police Station. The information of the case in relation to Roy were not revealed by the state cops.

After performing raids and search and operations for over 2 hours, the joint group of security forces left Abhishek Banerjee’s home. Later on Abhishek Banerjee implicated of cops excesses and informed media individuals that the security workers entered his house by breaking the lock of the entryway gate.

The authorities group knocked at the entryway gate of Banerjee’s home consistently however after not getting any action, the joint group of Salboni Police Station, Kalighat Police and CAPF burst the locks after awaiting in front of the home for a long period of time.

On getting the news of the raid and search operations, Mamata Banerjee, hurried to Abhsihek’s home from her house on Harish Chatterjee Street.

Abhishek Banerjee will need to deal with interrogation by 2 examining companies in 3 various cases for 3 successive days– June 14, June 15 and June 16.

On June 14, Abhishek will need to appear at the head office of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal Police and face interrogation in connection with the case of inequalities in the signatures of some Trinamool lawmakers on a resolution in the West Bengal assembly scheduled for the opposition bench.

On Monday(June 15) the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will quiz Abhishek in connection with the multi-crore cash-for-school-job case in West Bengal. The ED had actually currently served him a notification in the matter on June 3.

Find out more: Abhishek Banerjee questioned for over 5 hours by CID

On Tuesday (June 16) Abhishek is expected to appear at the CID head office to deal with interrogation in connection with a case of prompting violence and threatening Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a public rally throughout the current assembly surveys in the state.

Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghosh composed in her X Handle:

“3 AM Saturday June 13.

Police arrive at Abhishek Banerjee’s @abhishekaitc’s Kalighat residence in Kolkata.

5 AM: Disaster Management team called in to break open locks.

6:30 AM: Search begins, from second floor to terrace, lasting 90 minutes.

Outcome? Seizure report says : NIL.

No evidence. No wrongdoing. NOTHING.

Just political vendetta, intimidation and mental torture. Operation Lotus is targeting every leader who refuses to surrender to the BJP’s diktat. Disgraceful attack on an opposition leader. VINDICTIVE, CONNIVING, scumbag LOW LIFE tactics. SHAME.”

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