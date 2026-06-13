Uninsured patients to bear brunt of cancer drug price hike, shortage may ease: Docs

Patna: Cancer patients without health insurance scheme are likely to be most affected by the recent increase in the ceiling prices of Carboplatin and Cisplatin — two of the most commonly used drugs in cancer care.

However, medical professionals say the hike should ease the ongoing shortage of these essential, conventional lifesaving medicines.Citing higher raw material costs and supply disruptions, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has approved a 50% increase in the ceiling prices of both drugs. Doctors say nearly 30% to 50% of patients visiting hospitals require these medicines for chemotherapy and, in some cases, radiation treatment.Officer in charge of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Muzaffarpur, Dr Ravikant, said the two drugs form the backbone of cancer treatment. He said they had been in short supply for nearly one-and-a-half months due to supply chain disruptions linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which drove up the price of platinum used in manufacturing. “Vendors were unable to supply at the earlier price, and patients were suffering,” he said, adding that the situation is now expected to improve.

At IGIMS, oncologist Dr Manish Kumar said Carboplatin and Cisplatin are among the most widely used cancer drugs, and their shortage had affected treatment schedules. While many patients are covered under the Ayushman Bharat Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana, he said the middle class will bear the brunt of the price increase.Dr Dhirendra Kumar, associated with School of Preventive Oncology, Patna, emphasised the importance of these medicines, noting that about 50 out of every 100 cancer patients are administered them.Dr Arvind Kumar, oncologist at Buddha Cancer Centre, said the shortage had disrupted treatment across hospitals. “Attendants from reputed cancer centres were searching for these drugs. Several approached us due to the shortage,” he said.Tarun Kumar, admin secretary of the Bihar Chemists and Druggists Association, also pointed to the acute shortage and the difficulties faced by patients. He said the increase in ceiling prices is expected to stabilise supply and ease availability.While the revision is likely to improve supply, patients not covered under government health schemes—particularly from the middle class—will face higher out-of-pocket expenses. An attendant accompanying a patient to a private hospital in Rajiv Nagar said, “Cancer treatment is already expensive. People sell land and gold to manage it. Any further price rise will add to the burden.”