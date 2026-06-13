Fresh row at Sakrebailu camp over tusker Vikranth’s worsening wound

The wounded elephant, Vikranth, at Sakrebailu camp

Shivamogga: A fresh controversy has erupted over the management of Vikranth, a 35-year-old tusker at the Sakrebailu elephant camp near Shivamogga, following severe health complications and allegations of staff cruelty.Relief over his recovery was cut short when a massive unnatural wound appeared on his left front toe. With the monsoon setting in, the injury has rapidly deteriorated, leaving him visibly suffering again. The lesion has reignited suspicions of physical abuse and rough handling by camp staff.Wildlife activist Joseph Hoover questioned why the forest department captures such animals if it lacks the capability to care for them after taking away their freedom, and demanded accountability for the tusker.Deputy conservator of forests (Shivamogga Wildlife) Prasanna Krishna Patgar told TOI that an official probe has been initiated to determine whether the wound was inflicted deliberately or by negligence.Senior veterinarians said the injury is likely an old, deep-seated internal problem that has surfaced externally as an open abscess.Dr Muruli Manohar, consultant veterinarian at the camp, said Vikranth’s haemoglobin levels are improving, but continuous rain, along with mud and moisture, is hindering healing.

He estimated a recovery period of at least three to four months.Vikranth, known for raiding agricultural fields and causing panic among locals, was captured in March 2025. He was later shifted to the Sakrebailu camp for taming.Mahout mournedThe forest department and wildlife community mourned the death of 38-year-old Siddiq Pasha, a tamer and mahout of elephant Bhishma, at the Sakrebailu camp. Pasha battled acute fever for four days and died on the way to Manipal Hospital Thursday. He was known for his compassion towards elephants. He is survived by his wife and three children. He had also adopted a baby girl. His funeral was held Friday at Gajanur, attended by mahouts, forest officials and local residents.