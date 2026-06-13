IPL: Foreign gamers auctioned, paid, then not available? BCCI has a message for groups

Summary The BCCI will not moderate gamer accessibility for the IPL, leaving it to franchises and gamers. Issues over abroad stars taking out due to injuries or nationwide responsibility continue. The board prepares a steady auction handbag boost and eyes an early March start for the IPL post-2027 to accommodate more video games, thinking about international cricket schedules and audience tiredness.

Getty Images The BCCI will not intervene in gamer accessibility for the IPL

Dharamsala: The BCCI has no strategies to serve as a bridge in between abroad gamers and their particular groups over their accessibility for the IPL regardless of issues being raised by franchises in the just recently concluded edition.

The BCCI has a restriction in location for foreign employees who take out of the competition after being purchased in the auction, however gamer schedule over the two-month long IPL still stays a problem.

The similarity Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc were not offered for the very first half of the competition due to niggles. Delhi Capitals were negatively affected by Starc’s lack in the very first half.

After their play-offs project, Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara had actually revealed his aggravation over Sam Curran playing the T20 back home in the UK after ruling himself out of the IPL due to an injury. Punjab Kings co-owner Mohit Burman has stated that BCCI and other boards require to line up much better on accessibility of foreign employees.

The BCCI feels the controversial problem requires to be arranged in between the gamer and his franchise.

“The team are the custodians of the players. We leave it to them and their understanding with the players. Some players decide IPL over national duty and some vice versa. Our rules are clear unless there is an injury (the two-year ban),” a BCCI source informed PTI describing the case including Jofra Archer.

Archer bets the Royals and he made himself offered for the whole competition regardless of the ECB wishing to handle his work. “As far as Curran is concerned, the franchise would know what to do for next season,” the source stated.

No requirement for enormous walking in auction handbag

The existing auction bag stands at Rs 125 crore however the gamers’ agreements still can’t compare to the ones in European football or NFL. The BCCI tends to slowly increase the bag instead of presenting a huge dive.

“Definitely we can explore an increase but we need to see holistically. A lot of players draw a whopping amount for one season and nowhere to be seen the next season. Also a lot of the players are paid over and above their contract by some franchises. The players get match fees also (Rs 7. 5 lakh per game) and get additional sponsorship during the tournament,” stated the source.

Post 2027, beginning IPL in early March finest choice

The BCCI prepares to increase the variety of video games from 74 to 94 from the 2028 season onwards which would need a larger window. According to BCCI sources, the very best window is from the very first week of March till mid of May. The 2026 edition started at the end of March and the last was used May 31.

“We can’t play 94 games in the current window as the monsoon starts after May. Either we split into two halves or we do it from March first week and have it till May 15. That would be the best window when 94 matches are played.

“We likewise require to see the expediency of bilateral series moving forward. Every nation has their own league, they are not totally depending on hosting the India series. We require to see the expediency of bilaterals going forward. The broadcaster is currently not seeing worth in a few of the bilateral series being played. If cricket needs to go the soccer method, all boards require to purchase into it.

“The viewer fatigue has to be kept in mind too. The world looks forward to the football World Cup as it comes after every four years. We are having ICC events every year,” the source included.