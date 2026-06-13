Congress not a sinking ship, its breakaway leaders need to reunite to make celebration more powerful, states Sanjay Raut

Run-through Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut prompted leaders who left Congress to reunite and reinforce the celebration, interesting Sharad Pawar to lead the effort versus the BJP’s “perverted” politics. Raut dismissed the idea of Congress being a sinking ship, asserting Prime Minister Modi still fears the celebration and slammed the BJP’s historic contributions.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.(File image)

Shiv Sena(UBT )leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday stated the Congress was not a sinking ship, and repeated that the leaders who formed different celebrations after stopping the grand old celebration in the past, should unify once again to make it more powerful.

He attracted NCP (SP)chief Sharad Pawar to take an effort in this instructions, stating everybody should come together to eliminate versus the “perverted” politics of the BJP.

Raut’s remarks come a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called the Congress as a sinking ship, and stated a smart individual would never ever board it.

Speaking to press reporters here, Raut stated, “If we truly want to fight against the perverted politics of the BJP, everyone must unite. The Congress party must become stronger. All the leaders who had left the Congress should first come together. If senior leader Sharad Pawar takes an initiative, it would be possible. We are a regional party and we will stand with you.”

“Even today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is afraid of the Congress. Congress was never a sinking ship,” the Sena (UBT) representative included.

Previously today likewise Raut stated celebrations like the TMC and NCP (SP) which were as soon as part of the Congress must reunite and enhance the grand old celebration as it was the “need of the hour”

Striking out at the BJP, Raut stated, “Show even one per cent of the work that the BJP has actually done. They were neither part of the freedom struggle, nor did they take part in the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement. They were nowhere during these movements. These are cowardly people.”

When inquired about the reports of discontent amongst Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs amidst talks of ‘Operation Tiger’, he stated, “Operation Tiger has been carried out by Union Home Minister Amit Shah a hundred times. Breaking political parties and their leaders demonstrates perversion of democracy.”

This perversion has actually reached its peak under the existing BJP management. It will likewise end one day. There will be a revolt versus this type of perversion in both the state and the nation, the Rajya Sabha member stated.

‘Operation Tiger’ describes a supposed political method and series of maneuvers apparently led by the judgment Shiv Sena focused on poaching the leaders from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

Raut even more stated, “The Union home minister remains occupied with matters other than national security. Judges go to London for what appears to be a picnic. The Election Commission (EC) functions like an agent of the BJP.”

The Sena (UBT) leader likewise stated he has actually never ever seen such an “aghori” and terrible individual in politics like PM Modi, and included that he originates from the very same soil that produced Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

“Never before has such an ‘aghori’ person been born in this country’s politics. Never before has someone so cruel emerged. This country has produced great leaders, such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri, P V Narasimha Rao, Rajiv Gandhi, Babasaheb Ambedkar and Balasaheb Thackeray,” he stated.

“But when we look at Modi’s entire character, it creates fear. Where has such a person come from? He comes from the same soil that produced Aurangzeb. Aurangzeb was born in Gujarat, wasn’t he?” he included.