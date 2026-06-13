Gujarat govt to reveal New Industrial Policy 2026 on June 15

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel|Picture Credit: ANI

The Government of Gujarat is set to reveal its much-awaited Industrial Policy 2026 on June 15. It will be released by Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel in the existence of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

According to the Gujarat Chief Minister’s workplace, the brand-new policy is anticipated to offer a holistic roadmap for speeding up commercial development, bring in financial investments, promoting development, producing job opportunity, and enhancing Gujarat’s position as India’s leading commercial and financial investment location.

Structure upon Gujarat’s tradition of progressive commercial advancement and investor-friendly governance, the upcoming policy is anticipated to concentrate on boosting ease of working, promoting innovative production, supporting MSMEs, motivating innovation adoption, and assisting in financial investments throughout emerging and high-growth sectors, the CMO specified.

Throughout the years, Gujarat has actually become a favored location for domestic and international financial investments, supported by first-rate facilities, proactive governance, robust connection, and an experienced labor force. The brand-new Industrial Policy is anticipated to build on these strengths and more speed up Gujarat’s financial development, financial investment appearance, and commercial competitiveness.

Patel on Saturday inaugurated the brand-new Delivery Centre of Hexaware Technologies in GIFT (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City) City, Gandhinagar.

The modern centre has actually been introduced on the 7th and 8th floorings of the Pragya-II Building in GIFT City. It will work as a substantial turning point for Gujarat’s innovation community.

The start of this centre will develop brand-new chances in sophisticated sectors such as Artificial Intelligence (Al), cloud computing, information analytics, automation, and digital change, while likewise opening brand-new opportunities of work for extremely experienced youth.

Hexaware Technologies is among the world’s leading service providers of digital and innovation services. The business provides sophisticated technology-driven services throughout different sectors internationally, consisting of banking, monetary services, health care, insurance coverage, production, retail, travel, and transport. With operations throughout a number of nations worldwide, it has the prospective to develop roughly 1,000 extremely competent tasks over the next 3 years.

Released on June 13, 2026