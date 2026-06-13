AP CM Naidu to check out Singapore for financial investments, partnerships

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu(file picture)| Image Credit: Businessline

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will go to Singapore from June 15 to 16, 2026 to bring in financial investments and evaluation cooperations on to the advancement of Amaravati and other essential facilities jobs.

Based on schedule, the Chief Minister will leave from Bengaluru for Singapore at 11:35 am on June 14. On June 15, the Chief Minister will fulfill High Commissioner of India, Singapore, Shilpak Ambule, at 10:30 am Singapore time.

He will consequently take part in a roundtable conference with start-up investor and participate in a luncheon conference with Anacláudia Rossbach, Executive Director of UN-Habitat.

The Chief Minister will likewise hold conversations with Singapore Senior Minister of State Low Yen Ling.

Later on, he will satisfy Karan Bajwa, President, Google Cloud Asia-Pacific; Lim Siang Guan, Advisor to the Executive Committee of GIC; Robert Yap, Executive Chairman of YCH Group; and Professor Tan Eng Chye, President of the National University of Singapore.

Throughout the check out, CM Chandrababu Naidu is set up to satisfy Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and talk about different locations of cooperation.

He will likewise fulfill Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and connect with members of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Andhra Pradesh delegation.

Conferences are likewise arranged with Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam and Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng.

On June 16, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the CBN@361 program arranged by the Kakatiya Cultural Association.

He will take part in the APAC Semiconductor Roundtable and go to the Surbana Jurong– Amaravati Planning Meeting.

Later on, he will hold conversations with a group led by Singapore Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong.

Naidu will likewise attend to the Leadership Plenary at the World Cities Summit and consequently go to the World Cities Summit Exhibition.

He is likewise set up to take part in a conference with Seatrium and later on participate in the CII Partnership Summit 2026 Business Roadshow, which forms an essential part of Andhra Pradesh’s financial investment outreach efforts.

Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana, Industries Department Secretary N Yuvaraj, Municipal Administration Special Chief Secretary S Suresh Kumar, AP Economic Development Board (EDB) CEO M Shanmohan and a group of CRDA authorities will accompany the Chief Minister throughout the 2 day trip.

The go to is targeted at enhancing Andhra Pradesh’s engagement with Singapore, drawing in worldwide financial investments and speeding up the advancement of Amaravati and other tactical tasks in the State, according to a release.

Released on June 13, 2026