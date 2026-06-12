Youth rescued after being trapped in Uppal Skywalk lift for 2 hours

A young man was rescued after being trapped inside a lift at the Uppal Skywalk near the Hyderabad Metro Station in early hours of Friday (June 12, 2026).

The youth, identified as Rahul, who stays at a men’s hostel in Uppal, was reportedly returning to his hostel from work when he boarded Lift 6B at the skywalk. The lift malfunctioned and came to a halt midway, leaving him stranded inside.

Following an alert, personnel from the Police, Disaster Response Force (DRF) and Fire department rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. Using specialised equipment, the teams forced open the lift doors and safely brought him out after nearly two hours.

Speaking to the media after the rescue, Mr. Rahul broke down in tears and described the distress he experienced during the ordeal. He urged authorities to take steps to ensure such incidents do not occur again.