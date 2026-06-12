‘Off Campus’ Team Warns Anyone Harassing Cast ‘Will Be Removed’ From Social Media Accounts

As the series gets ready for its 2nd season, Off Campus released a message for those targeting cast members

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Allie Hayes(Mika Abdalla)and Dean Di Laurentis(Stephen Thomas Kalyn)in’ Off Campus’Season One. Liane Hentscher/Prime[19659003]The hugely popular Prime Video series. Off Campuswas formally verified for Season Two last month. As the cast and team get ready for the 2nd installation of the hit hockey love, the group released a message to fans on social networks alerting versus online harassment.

“TheOff Campusneighborhood is developed on a shared love of storytelling– and on regard for the genuine individuals who bring it to life,” the declaration published on Thursday checked out. “We ask that everybody in this area extend that regard to our cast and individuals in their lives.”

Based Upon Elle Kennedy’s 2015 uniqueThe DealOff Campusnarrates the love in between a group of college hockey stars and the ladies they fall for at the imaginary Briar University. While Season One ofOff Campusconcentrated on hockey captain Garret Graham (Belmont Cameli) and music significant Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) and their fake-dating plan, naturally, gone awry as they establish sensations for each other, Season Two will fixate fan preferred characters Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla) and Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn).

“We are so thrilled to continue Allie and Dean’s story as our main love of Season Two after starting their love in season one,” showrunner Louisa Levy stated in a news release. “But if you fell for Hannah and Garrett, do not stress– they will still be an essential part of our robust ensemble.”

Off Campushas actually ended up being a huge streaming hit for Amazon Prime and is the platform’s 3rd most-watched launching series perRangeexceeding the preliminary viewership for other effective franchises likeThe Summer I Turned Pretty, We Were Liars, Reacher,andThe Boys.

From Wanderer United States.