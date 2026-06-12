India summons United States charge d’affaires over strikes on merchant ships with Indian team

For the 2nd time today, India on Friday summoned United States charge d’affaires Jason Meeks and lodged a strong demonstration over the American Navy’s strikes on 3 industrial vessels with Indian team members off the coast of Oman.

Meeks was contacted us to the Ministry of External Affairs head office, a day after the federal government stated 3 Indian team members of a tanker were eliminated in the United States action.

The United States charge d’affaires was summoned, and he was communicated India’s strong demonstration over the United States armed force’s action. Meeks had actually likewise been summoned on Wednesday night.

India on Thursday stated 3 merchant ships with Indian team members came under attack from American armed force off the coast of Oman today, leading to the death of 3 nationals.

It was New Delhi’s very first public recognition that the United States Navy targeted the 3 ships with Indian team members. New Delhi asserted that these attacks need to stop.

A Palau-flagged oil tanker, Marivex, bring 24 Indian seafarers, was disabled by United States forces on June 8. All team members were securely saved.

On June 10, the United States struck another Palau-flagged tanker, Settebello, eliminating 3 out of the 24 Indian sailors on board.

Another vessel, Jalveer, a Guinea-Bissau-flagged tanker with 20 Indians, was assaulted on Thursday.

External Affairs Ministry representative Randhir Jaiswal stated on Thursday that the 3 different strikes on the Settebello, Marivex, and Jalveer “came from the US Navy”

Jaiswal stated 2 of the 3 vessels underwent sanctions administered by the United States Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), while another had actually been categorized as non-compliant.

The OFAC is the monetary intelligence and enforcement company of the United States Treasury Department, and it acts versus vessels associated with breaking United States sanctions on the sale of Iranian and Russian oil.

Released on June 12, 2026