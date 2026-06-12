ED arrests ex-Haryana federal government authorities in IDFC Bank scams case

Run-through Naresh Kumar was detained on June 10 under the arrangements of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. He was produced before an unique PMLA court, which gave him four-day custody and ED custody till June 14.

ANI ED arrests ex-Haryana govt authorities in IDFC Bank scams case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate(ED )has actually jailed a previous superintendent in the workplace of the Director, Development and Panchayat in Haryana, in connection with a continuous examination into the IDFC Bank scams case.

Naresh Kumar was apprehended on June 10 under the arrangements of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. He was produced before an unique PMLA court, which gave him four-day custody and ED custody till June 14.

ED stated its examination carried out up until now exposed embezzlement of public funds totaling up to Rs 645 crore from the checking account of Haryana Government, Chandigarh Union Territory administration, and 2 independent schools based in Chandigarh and Panchkula, preserved with IDFC First Bank.

In a declaration, ED stated Vikram Wadhwa is among the primary implicated who, in connivance with Ribhav Rishi, Abhay Kumar, bank authorities and federal government authorities, embezzled federal government funds.

Based on the firm, Naresh Kumar apparently got funds straight from the Swastik Desh Project, a shell entity through which federal government cash was siphoned off.

“It is revealed during investigation that besides receiving government funds directly in his bank accounts, Naresh Kumar also acted as a key middleman in the diversion of funds and played an active role in the acquisition and concealment of Proceeds of Crime generated in cash,” it stated.

Naresh Kumar has actually contributed in the generation, layering and concealment of Proceeds of Crime, and he got Proceeds of Crime amounting to Rs 1.20 crore in checking account of himself and his member of the family.

In addition, ED stated, a substantial quantity of money produced from embezzled funds has actually likewise been provided to him.

“In this fraud, various intermediary shell entities such as Capco Fintech Services, Swastik Desh projects, RS Traders, and SRR Planning Gurus Pvt Ltd have received embezzled funds directly from various accounts of government departments.”

Afterwards, the ED stated, embezzled funds were more layered through different checking account of the implicated individuals and entities associated with them.

The federal firm stated numerous crores of rupees have actually been moved to numerous jewellers from these intermediary shell entities, and these jewellers have actually supplied money versus these banking deals.

“Ribhav Rishi alongwith his associates, further distributed cash amounts to various government officials, including Naresh Kumar. Efforts are ongoing to trace the complete money trail and identify other beneficiaries and properties acquired therefrom,” stated the company.

Previously in this matter, Ribhav Rishi, Abhay Kumar, and Vikram Wadhwa were apprehended by ED, and after remand, all the implicated have actually been sent out to judicial custody.

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