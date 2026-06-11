IRGC Announces Strait of Hormuz ‘Closed to All Vessels’, Vows to Target Ships as United States Launches Additional ‘Self Defence ‘Strikes on Iran|Image: Republic

Tehran [Iran]: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps(IRGC)stated the Strait of Hormuz will be “closed to all vessels” following brand-new United States strikes on Iran, cautioning that any ship trying to travel through the waterway might be targeted, CNN reported.

“Effective immediately, due to insecurity in the region, the Strait of Hormuz is declared closed to all vessels, including oil tankers and commercial ships,” the IRGC stated in a post on its main Telegram, as mentioned by CNN.

“Any vessel attempting to transit the strait will be targeted,” the declaration included.

Al Jazeera reported, while mentioning Iranian media, that heavy clashes and an exchange of fire have actually been reported in the Strait of Hormuz in between United States forces and marine systems of Iran’s IRGC.

United States forces are stated to have actually struck 7 seaside areas up until now, with attacks reported around Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Qeshm Island, and Hengam Island.

IRGC Navy stated that 2 vessels trying to “illegally” transit the Strait of Hormuz have actually been struck.

While 2 citizens of Kargan in Minab County were hurt by shrapnel following a United States strike, according to Press television.

Mentioning Iranian media Mehr news firm, Al Jazeera reported fresh surges in the port city of Bandar Abbas, keeping in mind that the blasts were connected to an occurrence in the eastern part of the city. Extra surges were likewise reported in numerous other places, consisting of the southern towns of Sirik and Minab, in addition to Qeshm Island and the northern city of Gorgan.

United States Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that its forces have actually started releasing extra self-defence strikes versus numerous targets in Iran.

It likewise specified that the action remains in reaction to continued and “unwarranted” Iranian hostility.