Starlet Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is all set to start a brand-new chapter in her life as she prepares to get married with filmmaker Sharan Sharma. Understood for her efficiency in Netflix’s Guilty and Monica O My DarlingAkansha has actually supposedly remained in a long-lasting relationship with the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl director, although the couple has actually mainly kept their love far from the general public eye.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor to wed Sharan Sharma on July 11; reception information exposed

While Akansha had actually previously verified their relationship, the couple has actually barely followed the pattern of publishing material with each other on social networks. The duo has actually typically been found going to personal events, close-knit events, and social occasions together over the years.

Now, reports recommend that wedding event bells are lastly calling for the couple. According to a source who spoke solely to Hindustan Times, Akansha and Sharan are set to get wed next month. “Akansha and Sharan are getting wed on July 11 followed with a wedding party on July 12. The reception will occur in JW Marriott and hosted by the kid’s side,” the source was priced estimate stating.

While information about the wedding event celebrations stay under covers, it is being reported that the couple likes keeping the events intimate and individual. In an age where star wedding events typically end up being grand public eyeglasses, Akansha and Sharan seem taking a more personal path.

Sources suggest that the couple has actually picked to send e-invites rather of conventional printed invites. The digital-first technique lines up with their choice for a subtle event went to just by close member of the family and a choose group of buddies. In spite of the wedding event occurring in Mumbai, the visitor list is anticipated to stay restricted.

Akansha, who has actually progressively sculpted a specific niche for herself in the show business, and Sharan, who made honor for directing Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Mr and Mrs Mahi to name a few, have actually preserved a reasonably private individual life. As they prepare yourself to exchange promises next month, fans and well-wishers are excitedly waiting for more information from what assures to be among the most talked-about celeb wedding events of the season.

Check out: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor assures to take you on a much deeper, more individual journey as Dr. Gargi in Gram Chikitsalay 2

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