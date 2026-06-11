Sharon Osbourne Says AI Ozzy Is Not a Cash Grab: ‘I Don’t Need Your F-cking Money’

The Osbournes revealed the advancement of an AI avatar of the Prince of Darkness previously this year

Sharon Osbourne reacted to criticism that the advancement of an AI variation of Ozzy Osbourne has to do with the cash. Speaking on the current episode ofThe Osbournespodcast, Sharon resolved claims that the household is making the most of brand-new innovation as a “money grab.”

On the episode, Sharon and Jack Osbourne explained the AI avatar of Ozzy as a technological improvement, keeping in mind that if they do not do it somebody else will. Jack included that it’s a “closed AI module” that is not linked to the Internet. “Someone stated, ‘It’s unsafe, you can’t manage,'” he stated. “And I resembled, ‘What the fuck do you believe this?Terminator‘ You believe this is going to go sentient and the next thing you understand Ozzy is going to introduce the nukes?”

He included, “For me, it’s not about pretending he’s still alive.”

Sharon responded, “He is still alive. He’s left us a body of work that will never ever pass away.”

They concurred the effort is to guarantee he’s “always remembered.” “Technology carries on,” Sharon kept in mind, including that she’s “sorry for those individuals” who believe it’s about the cash.

“I’m not asking you to come,” she stated. “I do not desire your fucking cash. I do not require your fucking cash. I’m doing effectively.”

She acknowledged that Ozzy himself would have supported the job. “For someone to reverse to me and state I’m doing a money grab? No, you do not understand my hubby, OK?” she stated. “I understand my partner. My spouse would state to me over and over, ‘After I go, the length of time do you believe I’ll be kept in mind?'”

< iframe title ="The Osbournes React to the Ozzy AI Controversy" width ="1140" height ="641" data-lazy-type ="iframe" frameborder ="0" referrerpolicy ="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen enable ="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share;" nitro-og-src ="https://www.youtube.com/embed/OkyeExILkVM?feature=oembed&autoplay=1" nitro-lazy-src ="data:text/html;base64,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">

In May, the Osbournes revealed they had actually partnered with Hyperreal and Proto Hologram to develop an AI-powered Prince of Darkness, which will have the ability to talk to his fans and will be offered in Proto Luma systems in the U.K. and U.S. later on this summertime. There has actually currently been some reaction to the job, with fans obviously misinterpreting the scope of the innovation.

Jack formerly attended to issues throughout a livestream Q&A, verifying “it’s not gon na be fucking lame.” “It’s truly intricate what we’re doing,” he stated. “This isn’t similar to attaching a picture of my daddy to ChatGPT. This is some top-level innovation that we’re gon na be dealing with, and it’s gon na feel really genuine, and it’s sort of wild how it will be made use of.”

He likewise discussed that he had actually gone over comparable concepts with his father prior to his death in 2015. “It’s actually cool and it’s something that I believe my papa would enjoy,” Jack stated. “We really discussed it before he passed, about doing something like this … I understand he would enjoy this.”

The CEO of Hyperreal, Remington Scott, informedWandererthat it developed the Ozzy avatar utilizing trademarked innovation that permits the avatar to run in genuine time. The business utilizes trademarked “Digital DNA” innovation to collect the information it requires to develop the avatars.

“It can carry out live, react to audiences, and exist within interactive environments,” Scott stated. “This isn’t pre-rendered content playing on a loop. It’s a living efficiency, constructed specifically from validated source product: curated, consented, and managed by the individuals closest to Ozzy.”

From Wanderer United States.