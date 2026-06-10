Peddi: Allu Arjun calls Ram Charan ‘astonishing’; Jagapathi Babu ‘thanks’ critics for bad evaluations

Tollywood Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s sports drama Peddi is not simply making waves at package workplace however is likewise making adoration from fellow stars and filmmakers throughout the market.

As the movie continues its effective theatrical run, wholehearted gratitude has actually gathered from star Allu Arjun, while co-star Jagapathi Babu has actually assessed the movie’s journey, praised Ram Charan’s dedication, and even provided an unforeseen “thank you” to those who criticised the film.

Should Read: Ram Charan and Allu Arjun ‘end years of range’, share psychological hug at granny’s funeral service; watch

Allu Arjun Showers Praise on Ram Charan’s Performance

After viewing Peddi, Allu Arjun required to X (previously Twitter) to reveal his appreciation for Ram Charan’s representation in the sports drama.

Calling his efficiency extraordinary, the Pushpa star composed, “Watched #Peddi last night. Astonishing efficiency by my dear @AlwaysRamCharan. A Gritty, raw efficiency, remarkable body improvement, and stylish dance relocations. He definitely aced it in every element. Really extremely pleased with my bro. Really should have every bit of the applause.”

Beyond Ram Charan, Allu Arjun likewise valued the ensemble cast and team for their contributions to the movie’s success.

Providing unique reference to Jagapathi Babu and Janhvi Kapoor, he published, “Striking efficiency by @IamJagguBhai garu and all the other artists. Love to the leading girl, #JanhviKapoor. Compliments to all the specialists and manufacturers.”

Buchi Babu Sana reacts to Allu Arjun’s gratitude The star likewise booked warm words for director Buchi Babu Sana, acknowledging his vision behind the job.

In his message, Allu Arjun composed, “My warm concerns to the captain of the ship, @BuchiBabuSana garu, for raising everybody and putting Charan garu on a high pedestal. Congratulations to the whole group of #Peddi!”

< blockquote data-dnt ="true" data-theme ="dark"> < p dir ="ltr"lang ="en"> Watched #Peddi last night. Astonishing efficiency by my dear @AlwaysRamCharan.

A Gritty, raw efficiency, remarkable body improvement, and stylish dance relocations. He definitely aced it in every element. Truly extremely pleased with my bro. Really should have every bit of the …

— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) June 9, 2026

Grateful for the motivation, the filmmaker responded, “Thank you a lot for your kind words and love for #Peddi Sir. Your gratitude genuinely suggests a lot to me and to our whole group Sir. Permanently grateful for your motivation, assistance, and true blessings Sir.”

Jagapathi Babu Reflects on ‘Peddi’s’ Remarkable Journey

At the movie’s success event kept in Hyderabad, Jagapathi Babu spoke passionately about the difficulties Peddi got rid of before emerging triumphant.

According to a News18 report, the veteran star mentioned, “Peddi adadu, poradadu, gelichadu. Gelichaka, Peddi group, release aina taravata, adalsi vachindi, malli poradalsi vachindi, malli gelicharu. Rendu sarlu gelavadam annadi ee okka aate ayuntadi bahusa (‘Peddi’ played, had a hard time, won. Even after winning after its release, the ‘Peddi’ group still needed to play, still needed to combat before winning. Possibly this is the only video game where you needed to win two times).”

His remarks highlighted how the group thought the movie needed to fight both before and after its release to make acknowledgment.

Calls Ram Charan ‘Superman’ for Backing The Film

Jagapathi Babu likewise highlighted the threats connected with making a movie like Peddi, keeping in mind that the audience’s action can make or recover cost the most significant tasks.

Applauding Ram Charan’s conviction, he stated, “Keeping aside the Rs 300 crore or Rs 400 crore it has actually made, this movie is so razor-edge that the individual who purchased a Rs 300 ticket will choose its fate. We are such a susceptible market that our fate remains in their thinking.”

He even more included, “In such a market, it’s hard to get a manufacturer for a story like this, not to mention encourage a star like Ram Charan to act in it. Had it gone sideways, individuals would’ve panned the movie. He (Ram) has actually taken on the movie well. He was not a guy in this movie; he was Superman, he was He-Man.”

A Witty Message For Critics

Concluding his speech on an amusing note, Jagapathi Babu resolved those who offered Peddi damaging evaluations and recommended that their criticism might have inadvertently operated in the movie’s favour.

Associated Story: Ram Charan eyes pan-India cooperations after Peddi accomplishment, states, ‘I’m doing an Indian movie’; apparently prepares 3-month hiatus

He stated, “To everyone, as soon as again, thanks. And to those who composed bad evaluations, I thank you much more. Due to the fact that you have actually unconsciously assisted us a lot.”

With gratitude gathering from market peers and the cast commemorating its reception, Peddi continues to take pleasure in both vital discussions and audience attention as its effective theatrical run unfolds.