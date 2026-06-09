Samsung’s Galaxy A27 has actually been dripping a lot recently, with renders followed by much more renders, along with its complete specifications being outed. There was nevertheless a missing out on piece of the pie: the rate.

That’s now been exposed too. The Galaxy A27 will presumably opt for EUR349 in the Eurozone with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and EUR439 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

For recommendation, note that its predecessor, the Galaxy A26, gone for EUR299 and EUR369, respectively, so we’re taking a look at a EUR50 rate walking for the base design and a EUR70 walking for the top of the line offering.

That’s rather a lot, however obviously discount rates might be offered at some time after launch. The Galaxy A27 is reported to come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ screen, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC at the helm, a 50MP primary video camera with OIS, a 5MP ultrawide, a 2MP macro electronic camera, a 12MP selfie snapper, and a 5,000 mAh battery with assistance for 25W wired charging.

Samsung Galaxy A26

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128GB 6GB RAM EUR 193.00 ₤ 161.00 256GB 8GB RAM EUR 219.00 ₤ 182.20

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