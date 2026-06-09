New pictures of Apple iPhone Ultra’s dummy system offer us our finest take a look at it yet

We have a reasonable concept of what Apple’s very first folding iPhone – reported to be called iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra – will appear like, thanks to formerly dripped CAD schematics, case renders, and pictures of dummy systems. Brand-new images of the iPhone Ultra’s dummy system, which have actually appeared online, provide us our finest appearance yet at the very first folding iPhone.

These images – shared by Sonny Dickson – reveal the iPhone Ultra’s dummy system in folded and unfolded states, from the front and back, in white. Dickson states it might be the only color alternative Apple will provide, which we have actually heard before. And if Apple chooses to provide numerous color alternatives, the 2nd color might be gray/black.

< img alt ="Apple iPhone Ultra dummy unit" width ="315" height="424" src="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/apple-iphone-fold-ultra-dummy-unit-best-look/inline/-x424/gsmarena_002.jpg">



Apple iPhone Ultra dummy system

Circling around back to the brand-new dummy system images, you can see the iPhone Ultra’s folding screen has a selfie electronic camera in the top-left corner. The double rear video cameras are set up horizontally, with the electronic camera island real estate an LED flash and a microphone. The volume buttons lie at the top.

< img alt="Apple iPhone Ultra dummy unit" width="312" height ="259" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/apple-iphone-fold-ultra-dummy-unit-best-look/inline/-x259/gsmarena_004.jpg">



Apple iPhone Ultra dummy system

The iPhone Ultra will not include an Action Button, and reports declare the mobile phone will depend on Touch ID rather of Face ID for biometric authentication.

Apple is anticipated to reveal the iPhone Ultra along with the iPhone 18 series later on this year.

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