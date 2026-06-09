vivo X Fold6 appears in hands-on video highlighting OriginOS 6 Fold

vivo just recently started teasing the X Fold6 and verified that the upcoming collapsible will debut with the brand-new OriginOS 6 Fold software application. The business states the upgrade will present brand-new AI-powered performance and multitasking functions. Now, vivo has actually used a more detailed take a look at the software application through a brand-new hands-on video.

The video, shared on Weibo, highlights the multi-window abilities of OriginOS 6 Fold operating on the vivo X Fold6.

< img width ="1200" height ="882" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/vivo-x-fold6-hands-on-demo/inline/-1200/gsmarena_001.jpg" alt ="vivo X Fold6 appears in hands-on showcase highlighting OriginOS 6 Fold">

According to vivo, the collapsible will present a brand-new function called Parallel Mode, which permits users to add to 4 apps at the same time on a single screen. The business states that all 4 apps stay active in windowed kind and can run in the foreground at the exact same time.

vivo states it entirely upgraded the underlying structure of OriginOS 6 Fold to guarantee that 4 apps can run simultaneously without jeopardizing efficiency or smoothness.

The video likewise shows the vivo X Fold6 running 4 AI assistants all at once through Atomic Workbench. We’re not exactly sure why you would desire 4 AI chatbots running various jobs at the exact same time, however if you do, the brand-new OriginOS 6 Fold and the X Fold6 can manage it.

The function can likewise be utilized with routine apps, allowing users to manage numerous workflows at the same time and end up being performance champs.

The vivo X Fold6 is reported to include an 8-inch inner screen, a 6.51-inch cover screen, and a 6,900 mAh battery. It is stated to be powered by the Dimensity 9500 SoC and might be revealed later on this month.

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