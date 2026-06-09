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Home Business Retired UP cadre IPS Dawa Sherpa, understood for gentle policing, passes away...

Retired UP cadre IPS Dawa Sherpa, understood for gentle policing, passes away at 64

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Dawa Sherpa, a 1991-batch IPS officer

Lucknow: Dawa Sherpa, a 1991-batch IPS officer of the & Uttar Pradesh cadre understood for his stability and people-centric policing, died in Jammu on Monday early morning after a quick disease.

He was 64.He is endured by his child, Minga Sherpa, deputy commissioner of Udhampur in Jammu & Kashmir. Sherpa had actually been sticking with him in Jammu. His death activated sorrow in authorities and administrative circles, with associates remembering him as a “mild yet firm” officer who integrated discipline with humbleness.A local of Darjeeling, Sherpa had a long and recognized profession in UP Police, functioning as SP/SSP in a number of delicate districts, consisting of Azamgarh, Sonbhadra, Bhadohi, Sultanpur, Sitapur, Kushinagar and Muzaffarnagar.

He later on held senior functions, consisting of ADG, Gorakhpur zone.He retired in 2022 as extra director general (ADG). At the time of superannuation, he was published as ADG, CBCID, Lucknow, managing delicate criminal examinations.J&K primary minister Omar Abdullah revealed sorrow and extended acknowledgements, wishing strength for the bereaved household and peace for the left soul.Household sources stated his last rites will be carried out in Darjeeling.

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