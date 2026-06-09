Rapido intends to go deeper into every taluk/ town in India: Co-founder

Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder, Rapido

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Ride-hailing platform Rapido, after spreading out throughout 300 cities over the last 18 months, is now preparing to include another 300 cities over the next 18 months, particularly in rural and smaller sized towns where public transportation systems remain in shortage, a leading authorities has actually stated.

” Eighteen months back, we existed in 90 cities. In the last 18 months, we have actually released 300 cities and in the next 18 months, we wish to introduce 300 more cities, so going deeper into every taluk, every town in the nation. Our focus is likewise how do we make our existing captains (motorists) make more,” Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder, Rapido, informed businessline

He stated till 2 years ago the ride-sharing applications (apps) were readily available just in leading 100 cities throughout India, however quickly that frame of mind has actually altered and now, the reach has actually increased to 400 cities. Rapido has around 30 lakh cars for trips in a month and the target is to rise to 50 lakh lorries on a regular monthly basis soon, he stated.

“Two years earlier, we had a barrier of leading 70-80 cities, today we have actually gotten rid of that barrier completely and we are certainly seeing significant outcomes. Envision what occurs in smaller sized markets, where you do not even have a public transportation– forget Metro, which is just leading 20 cities or two … That is what we are attempting to do– to move individuals from one location to the other– and motorbikes in such locations are allowing us to do due to the fact that they are offered in every town or a town,” Sanka described.

Developing tasks

He stated considering that there is likewise substantial joblessness in smaller sized markets, Rapido is developing regional work. Rather of them going to the nearby metro city or a larger town, they can make or can call it as an additional earnings, if they are currently used.

“What we have actually likewise understood exists a great deal of out of work individuals … 25 percent of our captains make simply the college cost, tuition charge and their lease from our platform. You simply work for 3 hours at night might want their college, they can make 5,000-6,000 a month, which is a considerable quantity for a trainee,” he included.

In regards to financials, Sanka stated Rapido pays with a development of around 100 percent every year, and just recently raised $240 million for its growth to brand-new cities and brand-new classification launches like e-rickshaws parcel shipment.

Released on June 9, 2026