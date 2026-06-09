Apple presents watchOS 27 with Siri AI and enhanced style

Aside from iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, tvOS 27, and visionOS 27, Apple has actually likewise presented watchOS 27 at its Worldwide Developers Conference. This variation will be offered in the succumb to the Apple Watch Series 9 or later on, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Ultra 3, and the Apple Watch SE 3 “when paired with an Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone nearby”

watchOS 27 has the brand-new Siri AI within, consisting of the brand-new devoted Siri app where the assistant keeps in mind all your previous chats. Furthermore, the Workout Buddy is readily available in Spanish, you get broadened menstrual health assistance, and much better run tracking.

Exercise Buddy likewise provides brand-new insights, including your development for speed, range, and exercise period. Indoor runs and strolls are tracked more properly, and you can open a Smart Stack widget with one hand utilizing a brand-new single tap gesture. And more widgets appear in your Smart Stack when they’re pertinent.

The brand-new vibrant app grid immediately highlights Siri-suggested apps, including your most popular and just recently utilized ones, while the Siri app constantly remains “front and center”The Find My app arrive on watchOS too, while the release likewise includes the Liquid Glass style improvements that we’ve likewise seen in iOS 27 and iPadOS 27 and macOS 27 (although the adjustable openness level appears to be missing out on from your wrist).

Call Context works the exact same method in watchOS 27 as it performs in iOS 27, appearing appropriate info from your apps when you call an organization, and Apple guarantees that music playback on its smartwatches now begins quicker, there are battery optimizations that will be recommended for you, and the action count in the Fitness app synchronizes with actions counted in the Health app.

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The Wallet app lets you produce customized passes for any subscription card that utilizes a QR code or barcode, and you can now quickly set up an Apple Watch for your kids, even if they do not have an iPhone.