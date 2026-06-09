Jennifer Winget’s ‘Wanted To Become a Housewife’ Comment Resurfaces Amid Rumours Of Second Marriage With William Ishmael

Jennifer Winget’s old remark resurfaces|Image: Republic

Popular tv star Jennifer Winget is reported to be marrying once again. While she has actually not validated the news herself, media reports declare that she is getting married with a Singapore-based business person, William Ishmael. If real, this would be Winget’s 2nd marital relationship.

The starlet who shot to popularity from the medical drama Dill Mill Gaye and was just recently seen in Raisinghani vs Raisinghaniwas wed to star Karan Singh Grover formerly. The stars co-starred together and got married in 2012. Their marital relationship ended rapidly, and they submitted for a divorce in November 2014.

In an old interview, Jennifer Winget spoke openly about her marital relationship to Karan Singh Grover and the ultimate divorce. Talking to Bollywood Bubblethe Beyhadh popularity confessed that she was alerted plenty before she chose to get wed at the peak of her profession. She stated, “There were a lot of sounds around me. There were many voices in my head. Let’s not go there. That choice of mine, everyone questioned– including my moms and dads.”