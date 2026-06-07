Salman Khan and Nayanthara are supposedly set to start the next shooting schedule of their approaching movie in Mumbai. According to a report by Mid-Day, the stars will start recording on June 10, with the current leg of production concentrating on numerous crucial action series. The yet-untitled task is being directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The movie marks the very first on-screen cooperation in between Salman Khan and South star Nayanthara.

Salman Khan, Nayanthara to shoot action series in Bandra for Vamshi Paidipally movie: Report

According to the report, the upcoming schedule will be shot throughout numerous places around Bandra. The makers have actually apparently picked the city background to stage a few of the movie’s crucial action minutes. A source estimated by Mid-Day stated, “The group will shoot throughout several outside areas around Bandra since the series need the texture and scale of a metropolitan setting. The series, including both leads, consist of goes after, vehicle-based action, close-quarter fight, and crowd-heavy minutes.”

The report additional states that the group has actually prepared a significant action set piece including Salman Khan. The series is anticipated to be among the highlights of the movie. Sharing information about the scene, an expert informed the publication, “It’s one of the movie’s significant action pieces. It starts as a pursuit and slowly intensifies into a fight.”

The Mumbai schedule follows the production group covered a recording stint in Manali. Production on the movie formally started in April 2026, and the makers have actually considering that been overcoming several schedules to keep the task on track.

The movie has actually created significant attention due to the cooperation in between Salman Khan, Nayanthara, Vamshi Paidipally and manufacturer Dil Raju. Paidipally is understood for directing effective movies such as Maharshi and Varisuwhile Nayanthara’s casting has actually included additional anticipation amongst audiences throughout both Hindi and South Indian markets.

While plot information stay firmly under covers, the movie is being installed on a big scale and is anticipated to mix action, drama and industrial home entertainment. The makers are supposedly preparing an Eid 2027 release.

A main title and first-look statement are still waited for.

Check Out: Nayanthara to have an action-packed function with Salman Khan in Vamshi Padipally’s next

More Pages: Salman Khan and Vamshi Paidipally’s Next Box Office Collection

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