Balianta murder case: Soumya Ranjan’s individual journal to unwind concealed realities

According to Nishikant, Soumya Ranjan preserved a journal in which he routinely recorded essential occasions and experiences from his life.



Soumya Ranjan was preserving a journal Photograph: (OTV)

The examination into the murder of GRP constable Soumya Ranjan Swain in Balianta has actually taken a brand-new turn after fresh claims emerged relating to an individual journal that might include important info about his life and the situations leading up to his death.

On Saturday, the Crime Branch questioned Soumya Ranjan’s good friend, Nishikant Mohanty, as part of its continuous examination. Following the questioning, Soumya’s buddy repeated claims concerning the supposed participation of ADG Dayal Gangwar in the event.

According to Nishikant, Soumya Ranjan kept a journal in which he frequently recorded essential occasions and experiences from his life. He declared that the constable had actually tape-recorded information about the problems he was dealing with and individuals he thought were triggering him distress.

Nishikant even more declared that Soumya Ranjan had actually composed in the journal that he was being threatened by ADG Dayal Gangwar and a health club owner based in Bhubaneswar. He likewise apparently pointed out that he was under serious psychological tension and had actually even thought about resigning from his task.

Check Out: Balianta Soumya murder case: ADG Dayal Gangwar appears before NHRC

The pal thinks the journal might offer detectives with important info and aid develop a clearer image of the scenarios surrounding the case. Private investigators are anticipated to analyze the contents of the journal carefully as part of the probe.

The murder case has actually currently drawn substantial spotlight, and the most recent claims are most likely to magnify analysis of the examination. No main verification has actually been made concerning the contents of the journal.

An action from ADG Dayal Gangwar on the claims was not offered at the time of reporting.