Zepto likely to cross $ 1 billion-mark in net order value in June quarter

Last month, Zepto received initial approval from markets regulator SEBI for its confidential initial public offering and is reportedly in the process of filing an updated draft prospectus. | Photo Credit: Dado Ruvic

Quick commerce platform Zepto is likely to cross the $1 billion-mark in terms of net order value (NOV) by the end of June quarter as it eyes a public listing. This comes at a time when the company has been focusing sharply on profitabilty and financial discipline strategy.

Sources said that the quick commerce platform’s net order value is expected to grow to over $1 billion in June quarter from about $500 million in late 2025 and has been scaling up despite growing competitive intensity in the sector. Zepto has been focusing on reducing cash burn per order while focusing sharper focus on stronger unit economics and profitability, they added. The platform had reported a cash burn per order of about ₹200 in the early half of 2025.

Initial approval

Last month, Zepto received initial approval from markets regulator SEBI for its confidential initial public offering and is reportedly in the process of filing an updated draft prospectus.

In October last year, the pure play quick commerce platform had raised about $450 million in a funding round led by California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) and General Catalyst, valuing it at about $ 7 billion. Other existing investors, including Avenir, Avra, Lightspeed and Glade Brook had also participated in the round.

“ As of April 2026 based on data collected from public sources, there are about 1,255 Zepto dark stores across India. Zepto is the 2nd largest player in India Quick Commerce space today in terms of MAUs(monthly active users), dark-store network size and estimated number of orders processed per day after having raised over $2 billions since inception,” a recent report by Bernstein noted. The report further highlighted that that the platform seems to have adopting a strategy of focusing on serving 61 cities with with a higher focus on metros.

Published on June 4, 2026