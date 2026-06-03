CIK raids multiple locations across Kashmir in terror recruitment, radicalisation case

The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK), a wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police, conducted searches at multiple locations across the Kashmir Valley on Wednesday as part of an investigation into an alleged terror ecosystem, recruitment network and radicalisation activities.

The operation, which began early Wednesday morning, covered at least eight locations across six districts in Kashmir, with searches conducted at two sites each in Srinagar and Bandipora and one site each in Kupwara, Anantnag, Kulgam and Baramulla, officials said.

According to officials, the raids were carried out in connection with FIR No. 02/2015 registered at Police Station CIK Srinagar under provisions of the Foreigners Act, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and the Arms Act.

The case pertains to alleged Pakistan-backed militant networks and their activities in Jammu and Kashmir, including recruitment, radicalisation, sleeper-cell operations and support for terrorism, officials said.

Since the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status in August 2019, security agencies have intensified operations against militant groups and their support networks across the region. Agencies including the CIK, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police have focused on dismantling alleged sleeper cells, recruitment modules, terror-financing channels and radicalisation networks that authorities say help sustain militancy in the region.

The intensified crackdown has involved raids, arrests and the seizure of financial records, electronic devices and other materials suspected to be linked to militant activities. Officials say the objective is to disrupt the logistical, financial and ideological support structures that facilitate militant operations.

Last month, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at three locations in the Valley as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged terror funding linked to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) organisation.

The searches were carried out in Srinagar and Shopian districts, where investigators seized financial documents and electronic devices suspected to be linked to the activities of JeI and its affiliated trusts and associations.

Published on June 3, 2026